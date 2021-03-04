Global Skilled Nursing Services Market | SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare; Sunrise Senior Living; Life Care Centers of America Corporate

Skilled nursing services are the services provided by highly trained professional nurses to patients in relation to wound dressings, monitoring the status of patients’ disease, rehabilitation, feeding, bathing, hygiene maintenance and other significant services. These services are provided by a professional service provider having a high volume of workforce of skilled nurses. These services are provided to healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics or even for home care.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing volume of population suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased volume of patients suffering from a variety of chronic diseases which has been related to cause a rise of Alzheimer’s is another factor driving the market growth

By Type of Connectivity

Connected to Hospital

Connected to Assisted Living Community

Connected to Both

Freestanding

By Application

Man

Woman

Competitive Analysis:

Global skilled nursing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skilled nursing services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skilled nursing services market are Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C.; SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare; Sunrise Senior Living; Life Care Centers of America Corporate; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; EXTENDICARE; Amedisys; HCR ManorCare; Benchmark Senior Living; AdventHealth; Northern Regional Hospital; Lake Regional Health System; Shannon Medical Center; American Senior Communities; Norman Regional Health System among others.

