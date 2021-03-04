Global Service Market |for Data Center Market | IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Inc., Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co

Data centers are networked computers and storage equipment that assist companies to organize process and disseminate big quantities of applications. Data centers are important assets in day-to-day operations and are a focal point as companies rely on information center services, applications, and data.

Market Drivers

Surging need for reduction of operational costs of data centers is driving the growth of the market

Increasing investments on data center technology is helping in the growth of the market

Growing complexities in data centers is flourishing the growth of the market

Surging initiatives from government drives the growth of the market

By Service Type

Design and consulting

Installation and deployment

Professional

Training and development

Support and maintenance

By Tier Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global service market for data center market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Inc., Cisco, Dell, FUJITSU, Vertiv Group Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Netmagic Solutions, Tata Communications, Reliance Industries Limited, Capgemini, HCL Technologies Limited, Sungard Availability Services, CenturyLink, Verizon, KDDI CORPORATION, NTT DATA Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. , among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched Pointnext. It is a newly redefined organization of technology services devoted to assisting businesses accelerate their digital transformations and make the required company results a reality. By launching this technology HPE has redefined technology services organization.

In May 2016, Schneider Electric has launched StruxureWare Data Center Operation v8.0. It involves fresh features that allow greater visibility of assets for important data center stakeholders, such as tenants in colocation settings, across IT and equipment. This launch enables business growth.

