Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market | Siemens, Block Imaging, DRE Medical, Radiology Oncology Systems, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems

Refurbishment is an extremely structured practice for checking the effectiveness and safety of a used device so that all safety applications are cheked before the equipment can be reused without any complexities its use as per the initial registration. Its operating life also plays a crucial role in qualifying equipment as refurbished or remanufactured.

Market Drivers

Surging preferences in the private healthcare sector for refurbished medical equipment is driving the market growth

Rising aging population is helping the market to grow

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is flourishing the growth of the market

Increasing trend of refurbished devices purchase due to budget constrain drives the market growth

By Product

Medical Imaging Equipment X-Ray Machines Ultrasound Systems MRI Machines CT Scanners Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT) Other Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room & Surgical Equipment Anesthesia Machines CO2 and Agent Monitors Microscopes Electrosurgical Units Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Patient Monitors Multiparameter Monitors Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Pulse Oximeters Noninvasive Blood Pressure Monitors

Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Heart-Lung Machines Coagulation Analyzers Other Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

Defibrillators Automatic External Defibrillators Other Defibrillators

Neurology Equipment EEG Machines EMG Machines

Neonatal Intensive-Care Equipment Monitors Infant Incubators and Warmers



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, TTG Healthcare, LLC has completed the acquisition of Absolute Imaging Solutions. TTG has merged its equipment services into AIS, which offers services and sales to physician practices, imaging providers and hospitals. This acquisition will help in the growth of the company.

In August 2018, Royal Philips completed the acquisition of Xhale Assurance. This purchase will distinguish its current portfolio oxygen saturation monitoring solutions and enable it to grow into an underserved clinical section.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global refurbished medical equipment market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens, Block Imaging, DRE Medical, Radiology Oncology Systems, Soma Technology, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Integrity Medical Systems, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DMS Health Technologies, First Source, Inc., Canon India Pvt Ltd., Stryker, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Atlantis Wordwide, RMS, Master Medical Equipment, US Med-Equip, Inc, among others.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

