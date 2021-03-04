GLobal Radiofrequency Identification (RFID) Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

In this report preview, Transparency Market Research (TMR) gives an illustrious account of the various trends and dynamics pertaining to market growth and maturity. The global radiofrequency identification (RFID) market in healthcare is expected to expand at a commendable CAGR of 13.90% over the forecast between 2014 and 2020. Use of integrated technologies within healthcare have helped towards popularising RFID systems. The total value of this market is poised to ascend to US$5.3 bn by 2020-end, rising up from a value of US$1.9 bn in 2013.

Identification and Tracking of Individuals as a Priority within Healthcare

As the healthcare industry embraces greater sophistication, use of RFID technologies is projected to gather momentum. On the basis of application, the global radiofrequency identification (RFID) market in healthcare is segmented into equipment tracking; medical report, samples, and blood transfer tracking; people identification and tracking; medicine tracking; and supply chain. The use of people identification systems based on RFID technology is expected to gather momentum in the times to follow. The need to maintain a database of patients, visitors, and medical staff has helped in popularising this segment.

On the basis of RFID components, the global market can be segmented into RFID tags and RFID readers. Use of RFID tags is expected to supersede the latter, and this is an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Tags are easy to use and process at checkpoints and nodes within healthcare centers.

North America to Emerge as Leading Market

On the basis of geography, the global radiofrequency identification (RFID) market in healthcare be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The healthcare industry in North America is characterised by spontaneous operations and activities in the field of diagnosis, treatment, and medical assistance. Each of these areas of expertise require pinpoint control at the administrative level, and radiofrequency identification (RFID) systems largely help to this end.

Use of radio waves gives RFID technologies a mark of supremacy over other similar technologies. Identification and tracking of objects were not prioritised across the healthcare industry until a couple of decades ago. However, with growing concerns related to physical security across the premises, the use of identification systems has gathered momentum, especially across US healthcare. Henceforth, the revenues index of the North America radiofrequency identification (RFID) market in healthcare is expected to improve in the years to follow.