Global Probiotics Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2021-2028

Global Probiotics Market, By Form (Liquid, Dry), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online), End User (Human, Animal), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Probiotics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 91.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among customers is driving the growth of the probiotics market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for probiotics market is developing owing to certain parameters such as, rising popularity of probiotic dietary supplements amongst customer, health benefits coupled with probiotic-fortified foods and involvement of international bodies in the R&D of probiotic products. Growing health consciousness amongst consumers and technological development are also anticipated to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods, participation of international bodies in the R&D of probiotic products, rising health consciousness among consumers and technological advancement is likely to accelerate the growth of the probiotics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising awareness about value added products and ban on the usage of AGPS (antibiotic growth promoters) in feed in the EU, increase in demand for probiotics in developed economies will further boost various opportunities that is going to lead to the growth of the probiotics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains and international quality standards and regulations for probiotic products will likely to hamper the growth of the probiotics market in the above mentioned forecast period. The complexities in integrating probiotics functional foods are facing challenges in the market.

Global Probiotics Market Scope and Market Size

Probiotics market is segmented on the basis of form, ingredient, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on form, the probiotics market is segmented into liquid and dry.

On the basis of ingredient, the probiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria are further sub-segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, and streptococcus thermophiles. Yeast is further sub-segmented into saccharomyces cerevisiae, saccharomyces boulardii and others.

Based upon application, the probiotics market is segmented into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements and feed. The functional food & beverages is further sub-segmented into dairy products, non-dairy beverages, infant formula, cereals and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores and online.

The end user in the probiotics market is segmented into human and animal.

Probiotics Market Country Level Analysis

Probiotics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, ingredient, application, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the probiotics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing awareness and interest in new technology, media coverage, and consumer demand. The rising awareness of probiotics in China and India is expected to further boost the market growth in the region. In China, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina have led to significant rise in the disposable incomes of livestock owners through which the inclusion of probiotics in the infant formula segment has been growing due to huge demand which is likely to increase in the forecasted years.

The country section of the probiotics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Probiotics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for probiotics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the probiotics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Probiotics Market Share Analysis

Probiotics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to probiotics market.

