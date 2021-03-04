Global odontogenic sarcoma treatment Henry Schein, Inc. Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Almatica Pharma

Odontogenic sarcoma is an oral cancer characterized by abnormal or incontrollable growth of cells in and around the jaws and teeth. People with odontogenic tumor may have progressive pain and swelling of the jaw

Market Drivers

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

By Type

Malignant Odontogenic Tumors Ameloblastic Carcinoma Primary Intraosseous Carcinoma Clear Cell Odontogenic Carcinoma Ghost Cell Odontogenic Carcinoma

Benign Odontogenic Tumors Epithelial Origin Mesenchymal Origin Epithelial-Mesenchymal Origin



By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Genentech, Inc a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is investigating vismodegib, a hedgehog pathway inhibitor for the treatment of keratocystic odontogenic tumor. This drug has been previously approved for the treatment of metastatic basal cell carcinoma. If trial successful, it will expand the clinical indication of vismodegib as well as improve the treatment for millions of patients suffering from odontogenic cancer.

Competitive Analysis:

Global odontogenic sarcoma treatment is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global odontogenic sarcoma treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global odontogenic sarcoma treatment market are Midwest Dental, Burkhart Dental Supply, Patterson Companies, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc. Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Almatica Pharma, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca and others

