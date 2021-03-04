Global Neuromodulation Devices Market | Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Nevro Corp.; NeuroSigma, Inc; NeuroPace, Inc.; Abbott.; Soterix Medical

Neuromodulation is a prolific technology that uses electricity or chemical agents in the body to stimulate specific neurological sites or alter nerve activity. They are widely used for the treatment of condition such as epilepsy, Parkinson disease, dystonia and other. Mostly neuromodulation devices use electrical stimulation. These devices are widely used in application such as spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation, transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation among others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement in neuromodulation devices will drive the market growth

Increasing number of clinical trial worldwide also acts as a market driver

Rising aging population is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing approval rate of neurostimulators will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

By Application

Spinal Cord Stimulation Chronic Pain Management Failed Back Syndrome (FBSS) Ischemia

Deep Brain Stimulation Parkinson’s Disease Tremor Depression Others

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Urine Incontinence Fecal Incontinence

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Epilepsy Others

Gastric Electrical Stimulation Gastroparesis Obesity

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Treatment-Resistant Depression Other

Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Depression Migraine Headache

Respiratory Electrical Stimulation Spinal Cord Injury Other



Global neuromodulation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuromodulation devices market are Medtronic; Boston Scientific Corporation; Nevro Corp.; NeuroSigma, Inc; NeuroPace, Inc.; Abbott.; Soterix Medical Inc; Synapse Biomedical Inc.; ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.; Bioness Inc.; Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA; LivaNova PLC; Neuronetics; Cyberonics, Inc; Neuromod; Axonics Modulation Tech; The Magstim Company Limited; Sooma Oy; CVRx; Helius Medical Technologies; WISE Srl; among others.

