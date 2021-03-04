Global Melasma Treatment Market | Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Abbott, La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt Ltd, Galderma Laboratories

Melasma is also known as chloasma faciei is skin discoloration condition causes brown patches on the face most commonly appearing on the cheeks, bridge of the nose, forehead, and chin. It also can appear on other parts of the body that get lots of sun. Hormone changes along with sun exposure are the most common triggers for melisma.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of melasma and vulnerable woman population is propelling the growth of this market

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

By Type

Epidermal

Dermal

Mixed

Others

By Treatment

Medication Hydroquinone Azelaic Acid Kojic Acid Mequinol Arbutin

Others

Laser Treatment

In August 2016, Cynosure Inc announced new breakthrough aesthetic laser innovation for the treatment of melisma and body contouring laser treatment at Cynosure APAC Forum. This innovation can significantly change treatment paradigms and broadens the company’s aesthetic devices portfolio.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global melasma treatment market are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Abbott, La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt Ltd, Galderma Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Wockhardt, mesoestetic, LUTRONIC, Cynosure Inc, Focus Medical and others.

