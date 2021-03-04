Global Medical Writing Market Report (2019-2026) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future|Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, Freyr, CACTUS Communications, Covance Inc, IQVIA., OMICS International

Global medical writing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.85 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for drug related information and increasing demand for preparation of drafts of new patents.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical writing market are Parexel International Corporation., Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, Freyr, CACTUS Communications, Covance Inc, IQVIA., OMICS International, Certara, SIRO Clinpharm, Quanticate, InClin, Inc., Intertek Group plc, ICON plc, Cardinal Health., MakroCare., IF Medical Writing SASU, InfocusRx, inc., APCER Life Sciences, Inc., Pearl Pathways, LLC., Insight Medical Writing., SGS SA and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Whitsell Innovations, Inc. announced that they have acquired Pharmakey, LLC so that they can expand their planned consulting services and full electronic submissions. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the company for regulatory decision-making and significant writing

In August 2018, Syneos Health, Inc announced that they have acquired Kinapse which will help the company to expand their safety, regulatory and pharmacovigilance consulting and operations. It will also help the company to strengthen their medical writing, clinical trial transparency, quality operations and consulting capabilities in the areas of R&D providing high value solutions to the customers

Market Drivers

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of this market

Rising number of patents expiring is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing prevalence for non- core activities is driving market

Rising R&D investment in medical writing is factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

High attrition cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Incompetent technical writing skill is another factor restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Medical Writing Market

By Type

Clinical

Regulatory

Scientific

Others

By Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Others

By End- User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

