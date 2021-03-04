Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market | TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc

Medical devices outsourcing is the practice of hiring a third party for different business purposes such as manufacturing, supply chain management, prototyping, and product designing. They help the OEM to decrease their production time and labor cost. Outsourcing of medical devices is comparatively a new concept to concentrate on the core skills of the business, such as technological and clinical advances. They have the ability to provide different services such as regulatory affair services, product testing, product maintenance services, product design & development, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.

By Application

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General and Plastic Surgery

Drug delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Others

By Product

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

By Device Type

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Cantel Medical.; Phillips-Medisize; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corporation; Jabil Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Covance Inc; ONEX Corporation; Heraeus Holding; ICON plc; Criterium Inc; among others.

