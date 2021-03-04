Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Outlook By Product Type, Applications, Regions And Key Players:-Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S

Global medical device outsourcing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.43% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Affordable outsourcing facilities and rising outsourcing opportunities are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Cantel Medical.; Phillips-Medisize; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corporation; Jabil Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Covance Inc; ONEX Corporation; Heraeus Holding; ICON plc; Criterium Inc; among others.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of different health disorders also accelerates the growth of this market

Increasing compliance with quality standards acts as a market driver

Growing product marketing will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Rising data security concern will restrain the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also hamper the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Heraeus Holding announced the acquisition of Via Biomedical. This investment extends the current capabilities of Heraeus in the growing market for interventional devices. By combing the Via Biomedical strength with the Heraeus global reach and excellence in high-volume manufacturing, customers of OEM medical devices will be able to shorten development cycles and get quicker marketing of innovative products

In December 2018, Cirtec announced the acquisition of Metrigraphics, LLC. The micron-component expertise of Metrigraphics further extends the design, development and manufacturing capabilities of Cirtec, establishing one of the industry’s most integrated outsourcing companies for medical devices. This acquisition is important part of their strategy of expanding their minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products

