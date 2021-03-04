Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Outlook By Product Type, Applications, Regions And Key Players:-Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S

Global medical device outsourcing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.43% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Affordable outsourcing facilities and rising outsourcing opportunities are the factor for the market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Cantel Medical.; Phillips-Medisize; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corporation; Jabil Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Covance Inc; ONEX Corporation; Heraeus Holding; ICON plc; Criterium Inc; among others.
Market Drivers
- Rising aging population will drive the market growth
- Increasing cases of different health disorders also accelerates the growth of this market
- Increasing compliance with quality standards acts as a market driver
- Growing product marketing will also propel the market growth
Market Restraints
- Rising data security concern will restrain the market growth
- Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also hamper the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Heraeus Holding announced the acquisition of Via Biomedical. This investment extends the current capabilities of Heraeus in the growing market for interventional devices. By combing the Via Biomedical strength with the Heraeus global reach and excellence in high-volume manufacturing, customers of OEM medical devices will be able to shorten development cycles and get quicker marketing of innovative products
- In December 2018, Cirtec announced the acquisition of Metrigraphics, LLC. The micron-component expertise of Metrigraphics further extends the design, development and manufacturing capabilities of Cirtec, establishing one of the industry’s most integrated outsourcing companies for medical devices. This acquisition is important part of their strategy of expanding their minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products
Analysis on the market gives us these points
- To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Medical Device Outsourcing is flourishing.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Medical Device Outsourcing market Recent industry trends and developments
- To describe and forecast the Medical Device Outsourcing market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Segmentation: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market
By Service
- Quality Assurance
- Regulatory Affairs Services
- Clinical trials applications and product registrations
- Regulatory writing and publishing
- Legal representation
- Other
- Product Design and Development Services
- Designing & engineering
- Machining
- Molding
- Packaging
- Product Testing & Sterilization Services
- Product Implementation Services
- Product Upgrade Services
- Product Maintenance Services
- Contract Manufacturing
- Accessories manufacturing
- Assembly manufacturing
- Component manufacturing
- Device manufacturing
By Application
- Cardiology
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Orthopedic
- IVD
- Ophthalmic
- General and Plastic Surgery
- Drug delivery
- Dental
- Endoscopy
- Diabetes Care
- Others
By Product
- Finished Goods
- Electronics
- Raw Materials
By Device Type
- Class I Devices
- Class II Devices
- Class III Devices
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?
- The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2026.
- Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Medical Device Outsourcing industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market supply and demand.
- The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market most.
- The data analysis present in the Medical Device Outsourcing report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.
- The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Medical Device Outsourcing business.
