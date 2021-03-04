Global Mass Spectrometry Software Market | Advanced Chemistry Development; AB Sciex Pte Ltd.; Scientific Instrument Services by Adaptas Solutions; Bruker; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Mass spectrometry software are a collection of various digital tools and instruments providing different functionalities and benefits for mass spectrometry processes. These specialized tools help in analyzing the data collected from mass spectrometry helping in better identification of protein biomarkers and protein deviations.

Market Drivers

Increasing investments and funding allocated for R&D of various research studies; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the reduction of pollution levels and consistent testing of environment by various authorities will help enhance the rate of demands for mass spectrometry

Enhanced need of various industries on the production of quality goods; this factor is expected to drive the growth of mass spectrometry which will subsequently have a positive impact on the need of mass spectrometry software

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations & Institutions

Others

By Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of “HighChem, Ltd.” based in Bratislava, Slovakia and providing mass spectrometry software to its customers offering them analysis regarding complex data along with identification of small molecules for pharmaceutical and metabolomics laboratories

In April 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of various new products designed for mass spectrometry processes helping improve the overall outcome of laboratories and businesses focused on analytics, testing, screening and research activities. The combination of these products will enable greater efficiency for the businesses

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mass spectrometry software market are OpenMS; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Advanced Chemistry Development; AB Sciex Pte Ltd.; Scientific Instrument Services by Adaptas Solutions; Bruker; Shimadzu Scientific Instruments; WATERS; Lablicate GmbH; MS Wil B.V.; Genedata AG; Microsaic Systems plc; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; SpectralWorks Ltd.; Max-Planck-Institute of Biochemistry among others.

