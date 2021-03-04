Global Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2021-2028k

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Liquid Biopsy Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This Global Liquid Biopsy Market report is quite useful to find out the general market conditions and tendencies. It also estimates the probable market for a new product to be launched in the market. This also Report has compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global liquid biopsy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advent of various innovations and researches in the field of healthcare to integrate technology, to enable diagnosis and treatment with minimally invasive procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global liquid biopsy market are Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Exact Sciences Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., LungLife AI, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Trovagene, Exosome Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., Genomic Health, Biocept, Inc, RainDance Technologies Inc., BGI and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Liquid biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid biopsy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid biopsy is minimally invasive technology which does not require costly invasive procedures. It enables the doctors to access various diseases and make a decision through blood sample of the patient. It is mainly used for monitoring and diagnostic purpose. Various doctors use it to test the cancer in the blood cells of the patient. It only requires 5 milliliters of blood which means they are much easier to tolerate and this makes the procedure quicker than a surgical biopsy.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer is a key driver for the market

Noninvasive procedures preferences have increased which has propelled the market growth

Government and global health organizations have taken many initiatives which has boosted the market

Personalized Medic one has gained a lot of emphasis which has driven the market growth

There are various technological upgradation and advancements to augment market revenues

There are various players spending on R&D for liquid biopsy is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

There is a lack awareness in developing and underdeveloped counters which act as a restraint to the market growth

There are various limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing which is hampering the market growth

The low sensitivity and specificity is hindering the market growth

Global Liquid Biopsy Market By Sampling Type (Blood Sampling LB, Urine Sampling LB, Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB), Products and Service (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA), Cell-Free DNA, Extracellular Vesicles (Evs), Other Circulating Biomarkers), Clinical Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring), Application (Cancer Applications, Non-Cancer Applications), End User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Segmentation: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

By Sample Type

Blood Sampling LB

Urine Sampling LB

Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB

By Products and Services

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

Cell-Free DNA

Extracellular Vesicles (Evs)

Other Circulating Biomarkers

By Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Application

Cancer Applications Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Other Cancers

Non-Cancer Applications

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Other End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp has successfully complete series funding round and raised USD 110 million. The company has used funds to launch CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test to detect multiple cancers early. The funds will help the company to expand its product offerings and an increase improves its customer’s experience.

In March 2019, QIAGEN had launched novel liquid biopsy solutions and NGS panels with seamlessly integrated bioinformatics which can support the various innovations and advances in cancer research. The launch will enable the company to focus on customer problems as well as expanding the company product portfolio.

