Global Irradiation apparatus Market | Hitachi, Ltd; YXLON International; Koninklijke Philips N.V.,; KaVo Dental; Techno-Aide; Ziehm Imaging GmbH

An irradiation apparatus is an electrical device which is specially designed to generate ionizing radiation or emits ionizing radiation as a by-product with stated limitations. They usually consist of conventional X- rays’ equipment and other computed tomography equipment, and electron beam welders. They have the ability to produce different ionizing agents such as gamma rays, alpha and beta particles, high speed neutrons among others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancement and development in irradiation apparatuses are the factor for the market growth

Growing demand from medical and pharmaceutical industry will also accelerate the market growth

Availability of portable irradiates apparatus will also enhance the market growth

Increasing application in dental, veterinary, and other research purposes will also accelerate the market growth

By Usage

Diagnostic Purposes

Therapeutic Purposes

Dental Purposes

Chiropractic Diagnostic Purposes

Industrial & Research Applications

By Product

Gamma Rays

X- Rays

High Speed Neutrons

Electrons

Alphabeta particles

By Applications

Hospital

Industry

Laboratory

Other

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global irradiation apparatuses market are Hitachi, Ltd; YXLON International; Koninklijke Philips N.V.,; KaVo Dental; Techno-Aide; Ziehm Imaging GmbH; AMETEK.Inc.; Allengers; PROTEC GmbH & Co. KG; Narang Medical Limited; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; EIZO INC; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Xoran Technologies, LLC; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Shimadzu Corporation.; RTI Group AB; Medtronic; , Control-X Medical, Ltd.; among others.

Global irradiation apparatuses market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of irradiation apparatuses market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

