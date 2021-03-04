Global Infertility Testing Market | Halotech DNA, Procter & Gamble, Andrology Solutions, SA Scientific, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation

Global infertility testing market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advances and innovations in healthcare where there has been the availability of fine-tuned fertility testing and treatment is contributing to the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Infertility Testing Market

Infertility testing is tests that are done to figure out why a woman cannot become pregnant. The tests also helps to determine whether the problem is with the man, the woman, or both. The testing and evaluation of infertility are expensive and their procedures can sometimes be little uncomfortable. There are various male infertility tests which include DNA fragmentation, sperm penetration assay and oxidative stress analysis and female infertility tests which include ovulation testing, laparoscopy, ovarian reserve testing and hormone testing. Infertility testing is done in the fertility centers, research institutes and hospitals and clinics.

By Type

Female Infertility Testing Ovulation Testing Hysterosalpingography Laparoscopy Transvaginal Ultrasound Ovarian Reserve Testing Hormone Testing Others

Male Infertility Testing DNA Fragmentation Oxidative Stress Analysis Sperm Penetration Assay Computer Aided Semen Analysis Sperm Agglutination Assay Microscopic Examination Others



By Test Kits

Follicular Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Urine Test Kits

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Urine Test Kits

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Hormone Blood Test Kits

Other Test Kits

Competitive Analysis:

Global infertility testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infertility testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global infertility testing market are Halotech DNA, Procter & Gamble, Andrology Solutions, SA Scientific, bioMérieux SA, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, Atlas Medical Uk, Babystart Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Gem Medic Technology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, bioZhena Corporation, Vitrolife, Progyny Inc., Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Genea Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Stryker, Metropolis India, CENTOGENE AG, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) and Dr Lal PathLabs among others.

