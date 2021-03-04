Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) Market | LivaNova PLC; Medtronic; MicroPort Scientific Corporation.; Abbott; Biotronik; Physio-Control; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator is a machine that can be inserted inside the body, capable of defibrillation, cardioversion, and heart rhythm. They are usually connected to the heart with the help of the thin wires. The device tracks heartbeat constantly and directs electrical pulses if necessary to repair a normal heart rhythm. Single chambered, dual chambered, and biventricular implantable cardioverter defibrillators are some of the common product of the ICD. If the system includes a pacemaker feature, when the heartbeat is slow, it acts as a pacemaker and transmits small electrical signals to the brain.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of arrhythmia will drive the market growth

Growing demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillator also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising training and awareness programs associated with the ICD is another factor boosting this market growth

Technological advancement and development is also driving the market growth

By Product

Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Single Chambered, Dual Chambered

By Procedure

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Trans-Venous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

By End- User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, LivaNova PLC announced the launch of their range of implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices PLATINUM. PLATINIUM devices vary in size from 31cc to 33cc and, with its rounded shape and smooth fringes, the ErgoformTM can layout is designed to encourage implant processes and enhance patient convenience. They also have therapeutic function such as PARAD+. This new device identifies the queries of the medical community to reduce the gap between life expectancy and service life of the device

In January 2017, Abbott announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical so they enhance their cardiovascular device offerings. This acquisition will help the company to further strengthen their market position and provide more advanced and innovative products to the customers. With the acquisition, Abbott gets the chronic pain treatment company of St. Jude, which together with cardiovascular units merged

Competitive Analysis:

Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) market are Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Medtronic; MicroPort Scientific Corporation.; Abbott; Biotronik; Physio-Control; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.; FUKUDA DENSHI; among others.

