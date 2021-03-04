Global Immunoprecipitation Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2026

Global immunoprecipitation market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 822.38 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the heightened concentration on biomarker discoveries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global immunoprecipitation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Abcam plc; Merck KGaA; Agarose Beads Technologies; GenScript; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BioLegend, Inc.; Takara Bio Inc.; Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.; Geno Technology Inc.; Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.; Creative Diagnostics; Expedeon Ltd.; ChromoTek GmbH; Aves Labs, Inc.; Illumina, Inc.; Active Motif, Inc. and Bethyl Laboratories, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Increased focus on detecting the antigens generally found with autoimmune diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of life science experimentation and researches; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Availability of technologies that can be utilized for achieving similar conclusions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, GenScript announced that the construction for their commercial manufacturing center by the name of “GenScript-Legend Biotech Commercial Manufacturing Center” had initiated after they held the groundbreaking ceremony for the same. The center situated in Zhenjiang, China and is a 133,000-square meter center which will comply with the requirements of the U.S. FDA, EMEA and the NMPA. This facility will become the country’s largest center focused on the research and development of cell and gene therapies along with antibody biological medicines, providing efficient route to commercialization of biologics.

In February 2017, Expedeon Ltd. announced that they had launched a new product offering for their particle conjugation technology, termed as “Magnetic Conjugation Kit”. The kit is specifically designed for utilization in immunoprecipitation experiments. The product allows for better bonding proving more efficient experimentations. The product has been launched under the “Innova Biosciences” particle range offerings.

Segmentation: Global Immunoprecipitation Market

By Type

Individual Immunoprecipitation

Co-Immunoprecipitation

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Immunoprecipitation

By Product

Kits

Reagents Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies Beads Agarose Beads Magnetic Beads Buffers



Accessories

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



