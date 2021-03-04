Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market | Midatech Pharma PLC, Crystal Genomics, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Shenzhen Chipscreen

Histone deacetylase inhibitors are chemotherapy agents that inhibit histone deacetylases. These agents cause apoptosis and cell death. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are newer class of anti-cancer drugs used for treatment of T-cell lymphoma and myeloma. The drugs show good effects for hematological malignancies and epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulations.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 million deaths are reported in 2018 by cancer which includes lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer as the most common types of cancers. The histone deacetylase inhibitor drugs show good activity for treatment of these diseases with lesser side effects.
Market Drivers
Increase in prevalence of cancer majorly drive the market growth
Number of ongoing research and development of histone deacetylase inhibitors drives the market growth
Increasing awareness about the cancer therapeutics also boost this market growth
By Classification
Class I HDACs
Class II HDACs
Class III HDACs
Others
By Application
Oncology
Neurology
Others
By Drugs
Vorinostat
Romidepsin
Belinostat
Others
Competitive Analysis:
Global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of histone deacetylase inhibitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are Midatech Pharma PLC, Crystal Genomics, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Celleron Therapeutics, FORUM Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., REGENACY PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Aurobindo Pharma, Trovagene, Wellness Pharma International, Syndax, MEI Pharma Inc., Onxeo among others
