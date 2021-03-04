Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market | AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson

Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market By Type (Systemic Hypertension Drugs, Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs), Drug type (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor, Diuretic, Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Drivers
- Increasing incidence of blood pressure patients is driving the market growth
- Rising geriatric population will also propel the growth of the market in the forecast period
- Growing awareness about the hypertension boost the market growth for a long run
- Rising initiatives by government and private organizations is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Side effects of drugs will restrain the growth of the market
- Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is also hindering the market in the forecast period
- High cost of medicine and other health care services may restraint the market growth
Segmentation: Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market
By Type
- Systemic hypertension drugs
- Pulmonary hypertension drugs
By Drug Type
- Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor
- Diuretic
- Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
- Online Pharmacies
Leading Key Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global high blood pressure treatment market are: AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bausch Health and Eli Lilly and Company among others.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
