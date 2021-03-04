Global Food Safety Testing Market to High CAGR During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Food safety testing refers to physical testing of food that involves a scientific analysis of various physical properties or nutrient content of the food. Microbial growth leads to several foodborne illnesses and diseases which could be prevented by maintaining a considerable temperature control for safety. Food testing acts as an indicator of food quality and provides information regarding its properties such as structure, texture, color, ingredients, etc. This is also done to verify the manufacturer’s claims for the product. Food testing is done using various methods such as analytical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, nutrition analysis, sensory testing, etc. to examine different components such as added preservatives and additives, nutritional composition, food contaminating microorganisms, etc. Food safety testing is basically done to ensure that the population consumes healthy food and manufacturers don’t violate the food-safety standards in the manufacturing procedure.

Global Food Safety Testing Market to surpass USD million by 2030. The global Food Safety Testing market is expected to observe a growth in the future due to rising food-borne diseases, adulteration, and toxins in food which has encouraged food testing to ensure the availability of healthy products in the market. The food testing market is anticipated to observe a boost in growth due to rising health consciousness and consumer awareness.

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Key Players

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Genetic ID NA, Inc

Covance, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

ALS Limited

FoodChain ID

Mérieux (US)

Other Prominent Players

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Segments

Pathogens segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Food Safety Testing Market is segmented by contaminants into Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms, Toxins, Allergens, and Pathogens. The pathogens segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Pathogens testing is done for Meat and poultry that may cause diseases such as abdominal cramps, diarrhea, nausea, etc.

Processed Food to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Food Safety Testing Market is segmented by food type into Processed Foods, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Meat and Poultry and Others. The processed food segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Processing of food removes nutrients present in the food since it uses mechanical technologies and chemicals due to which food testing has become important to test nutritional and chemical content.

Microbiology Testing segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

The global Food Safety Testing market is also segmented by testing methods into Microbiology Testing, Analytical Chemistry Testing, Sensory Testing, and Nutrition Analysis. The microbiology testing segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Microbiology testing examines the microorganisms present in the food that may cause food contamination which helps the manufacturers to assess the safety of raw materials, ingredients, and final products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising consumer awareness

Rising cases of food adulteration and food-borne diseases have been a threat to food safety as a result of this, consumer’s awareness is rising and they prefer purchasing products with food licenses and safety certifications. Safety certification ensures the consumer with the food quality of the product and helps in gaining their trust, which is a driving key factor of the food safety testing market.

Provides Product Information (Labels)

Food testing provides useful information regarding the ingredients and nutritional content present in a food product which helps the consumers to make informed choices among the products. In case of allergy from specific ingredient or product, it is convenient for the consumer to distinguish between the products based on their properties, thus, leading to a shift in the consumer’s preference towards products containing all the necessary information which is a key factor driving the growth of food testing market.

Restraints

Additional Costs

Food testing incurs additional cost for the manufacturers to attain the food safety licenses and certifications that adds to the overall cost of the product.

Covid-19 impact on Global Food Safety Testing Market

With the advent of coronavirus, many services associated with different sectors have been affected and a rise in health consciousness has been observed among the populace due to the spread of the virus. The Food Safety Testing market is anticipated to witness a rise in demand due to the fear of the spread of diseases, to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and prevent from catching any bacterial infections. The government has taken several initiatives and introduced various food standards for manufacturing, storage, and processing of the food products that have to be followed by the food industry and undergo regular food safety testing of their products before they enter the market and reach the final consumers. Concurrent fear of the spread of infections is present among the populace and due to this pandemic, food manufacturing and processing units have to maintain higher food quality standards ensuring proper food storage as well as processing eliminating any possible risk of spread of contagious infections.

Global Food Safety Testing Market: Regions

Global Food Safety Testing Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global Food Safety Testing market in North-America held the largest market share in the year 2018. Mounting urbanization and busy schedules have led to a rise in the consumption of processed food that is required to be tested to ensure that they fulfill the food safety standard imposed by the government. With the rise in disposable income and economic development, there is an increase in the demand for food products that undergo food safety testing.

