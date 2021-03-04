Global Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Market | Momenta Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma A/S, Igenomix, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs) is a type of condition which mainly occurs in a person whose mother consumed alcohol during their pregnancy. This disorder effects includes physical, behavioural and learning problems. Sometimes, a FASD person can have a mix of all problems. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report, approximately 0.2 to 1.5 infants of every 1,000 live births are suffering from FAS.

The symptoms includes deformities of joints, limbs and fingers, small head circumference and brain size, vision difficulties or hearing problems among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing alcohol consumption during pregnancy is the major factor enhancing the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about FASD is also expected to boost the growth of the market

By Type of Disease

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

Alcohol-Related Neurodevelopmental Disorder (ARND)

Alcohol-Related Birth Defects (ARBD)

By Treatment Type

Medication Stimulants Antidepressants Neuroleptics Anti-anxiety drugs Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Adoption UK Scotland has launched a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) support service. The UK holds fourth position of the worldwide burden of prenatal alcohol use. This service will help in the in creating new opportunities for the growth of the market

In June 2019, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched online course for alcohol consumption during pregnancy. This is new course from the PAHO which trains the health care workers required for the identification of alcohol use in pregnant women. This will help in creating awareness among the patients and will also help in strengthening the market

Competitive Analysis

Global fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma A/S, Igenomix, Laboratoire français de Fractionnement et de Biotechnologies, Natera, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, among others.

