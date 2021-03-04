Global Esthetic Dental Restoration Products Market | VOCO GmbH, Septodont Inc., COLTENE Group, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Detal, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Esthetic dental restoration products are those which are used in esthetic dental restoration procedures, to reinstate the integrity, function, and morphology of the missing tooth structure with the usage of restorative material. Esthetic dental restoration procedures include material selection to rehabilitate smile and treatment of anterior teeth. The demand for esthetic dental restoration products has widely increased as dental restoration procedures is helping people in reestablishment of a smile with well-aligned and well-contoured teeth. Demand for esthetic dental restoration products is furthered expected to increase with Rise in geriatric population and increased incidences of dental caries & other periodontal diseases.

Market Drivers

Increasing dental restoration procedures is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures is expected to enhance this market growth

Increasing dental tourism is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing dental expenditure also acts as a market driver

By Product Type

Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomers Others Indirect Restorative Materials Metal-Ceramic Ceramic Biomaterials Bonding Agents/Adhesives Dental Impression Materials Others

Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zinchronium Implants

Dental Bridges Traditional Bridges Cantilever Bridges Maryland Bridges

Prosthetic

Dental Crowns

Dental Veneers

Bonding Agents

Inlays and Onlays

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global esthetic dental restoration products market are Ultradent Products Inc., Zimmer Biomet, VOCO GmbH, Septodont Inc., COLTENE Group, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Detal, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Institut Straumann AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., BIOLASE, Inc., Biodenta Swiss AG, Medicinos Linija UAB, DentCare Dental Lab Pvt.Ltd., Temrex Corp., Andover Cosmetic Dental Group, Bupa, Coast Dental among others.

