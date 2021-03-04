Global Cyanide poisoning Treatment Market | Merck KGaA, Serb, CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hope Pharmaceuticals

Cyanide is fast-acting poisonous chemical compound that can exist in various forms such as hydrogen cyanide, cyanogen chloride or in crystal form. Breathing cyanide gas causes lethal conditions which affects our health. . The severity of cases depends on the amount of cyanide inhaled by the person, route of exposure such as inhales, touch and oral, time duration towards such exposure. Cyanide poisoning occurs when you inhaled cyanide gas unintentionally, it prevents the use of oxygen to reach in the blood cells as a result cells of the blood die and organs stop working eventually. The ingestion of cyanide is affected more in the heart and brain then other organs.

Market Drivers

High consumption of cigarettes and combustion products of synthetic materials as cyanide is involved as ingredients is driving the market growth

Growing chemicals and inorganics industries including electroplating, metal processing among others uses cyanide which boost the market growth

Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental cyanide poisoning is accelerating the market growth

High demand of innovative technologies to address the effective treatment also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

By Sources

Industrial Sources

Non-Industrial Sources

Others

By Types

Acute Poisoning

Chronic Poisoning

By Treatment Type

Supportive Treatment

Antidotal Treatment

Competitive Analysis:

Global cyanide poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyanide poisoning treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cyanide poisoning treatment market are Merck KGaA, Serb, CELGENE CORPORATION, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Hope Pharmaceuticals, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V Pfizer Inc, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Pharmonix Biologicals Private Limited, Microtroniks, Kronox Lab Sciences among others.

