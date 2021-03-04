Global Cellulite Treatment Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2027

Cellulite treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% in the above mentioned forecast period. The growing number of obese population has been directly impacting the growth of cellulite treatment market.

The major players covered in the cellulite treatment market report are Cutera, Cynosure, Nestle, Merz Pharma, Inceler Medikal Co Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc, Candela Corporation, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Zimmer Aesthetics, Tanceuticals, Nubway Co. Ltd., Cymedics, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Allergan, among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the cellulite treatment market due to the rising number of obese population and shifting inclination for non-surgical techniques in countries of the region

Global Cellulite Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Cellulite treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, treatment and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the cellulite treatment market is segmented into soft, hard and edematous.

On the basis of procedure, the cellulite treatment market is segmented into minimally invasive, non-invasive and topical.

On the basis of treatment, the cellulite treatment market is segmented into energy-based treatment, mechanical suction and thermal, radiofrequency, ultrasound, cryolipolysis, mechanical suction and others. Others have been further segmented into non-energy-based treatment, topical creams and soft cellulite treatment.

Cellulite treatment market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized dermatology clinics.

Cellulite Treatment Market Development

In July 2020, Endo International plc had announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Qwo “Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-Aaes” for the treatment of modest to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. QWO is one of the first FDA-approved injectable treatments for cellulite. This approval will help the company to expand its presence in the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Cellulite Treatment market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Cellulite Treatment Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

