Global Cancer Registry Software Market | Elekta AB (pub); Onco, Inc.; C/NET Solutions; Ordinal Data, Inc.; IBM Corporation; himagine solutions; Conduent

Global Cancer Registry Software Market By Software (Cross-Disciplinary; Specific); Type (Standalone; Integrated); Deployment Model (On-Premise; Cloud-Based); Database Type (Commercial; Public); Functionality (Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations; Patient Care Management; Medical Research & Clinical Studies; Product Outcome Evaluation); End-User (Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators; Hospitals & Medical Practices; Private Payers; Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Device Companies; Research Centers; Others); Geography (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Cancer Registry Software Market

Global cancer registry software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 107.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the presence of various mandates and regulations for the adoption of electronic health record systems.

By Software

Cross-Disciplinary

Specific

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Competitive Analysis:

Global cancer registry software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cancer registry software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cancer registry software market are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Elekta AB (pub); Onco, Inc.; C/NET Solutions; Ordinal Data, Inc.; IBM Corporation; himagine solutions; Conduent, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IACR Official Website; NCRP; NeuralFrame, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; among others.

