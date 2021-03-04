Global Brachytherapy Market | ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG, ISORAY INC., Elekta AB (pub), Theragenics Corporation, BD, CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Global Brachytherapy Market By Technique (High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy, Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy, Pulse Dose Rate, (PDR) Brachytherapy, Image Guided Brachytherapy (IGBT), Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Skin Cancer, Others), Product (Brachytherapy After Loader, Brachytherapy Applicators, Brachytherapy Software) , End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Get Free Sample PDF @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-brachytherapy-market

Brachytherapy is a process that involves insertion of radioactive material inside the body. This is a radiation therapy which is mainly used for treating cancerous cell inside the body. Sometimes it is called as internal radiation. It is used in treatment of different types of cancers, such as Bile Duct Cancer, Brain Cancer and Breast Cancer among others.

According to the WHO report, it was estimated that 9.6 million deaths in 2018, because of cancer. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2015, more than 15.1 million people suffered from cancer while 8.7 million died due to cancer worldwide.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in this field is driving the market growth

R&D investments by market players will propel the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of cervical & lung cancer in developing regions and developed health care infrastructure is boosting the market growth

Rising acceptance of minimal invasive surgeries may fuel the market in the forecast period

This Free report sample includes:

A brief introduction to the research report.

Graphical introduction of the regional analysis.

Top players in the market with their revenue analysis.

Selected illustrations of market insights and trends.

Example pages from the report.

For More Insights Get FREE Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-brachytherapy-market

By Technique

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Pulse Dose Rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Image Guided Brachytherapy (IGBT)

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others Lung Head Neck



Leading Key Players:

Some of the major companies functioning in global brachytherapy market are ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG, ISORAY INC., Elekta AB (pub), Theragenics Corporation, BD, CIVCO MEDICAL SOLUTIONS, SUN NUCLEAR CORPORATION, iCAD, Inc., VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC., Cianna Medical, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Argon Medical., COOK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Best Vascular, Inc., CNMC Comapany Inc, MEDraysintell and Best Theratronics Ltd among others

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-brachytherapy-market

Why Choose DBMR?

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Technological updates analysis

Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Product Mix Matrix

Vendor Management

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Akesis, Inc. received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on its product “gamma stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) system”, this product will offer efficient delivery of high-precision intracranial treatments. With, this clearance this product will assist in market development for Akesis, Inc., by providing better solution to the cancer patients

In August 2017, Salutaris Medical Devices launched the trial of brachytherapy. It will be available for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The trial will help the surgeons to handel the SalutarisMD system (SMD-DA system) along with the anti-VEGF treatment regimen

Access Full Report Directly @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-brachytherapy-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:[email protected]