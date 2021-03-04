Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market | General Electric Company, DMS Group, Osteometer Meditech Inc., OSTEOSYS Corp., Trivitron Healthcare, Swissray, Medonica Co

Bone densitometer is a medical device that utilizes x-ray pieces to measure the calcium concentration of the bone to reverse the bone density and thus the risk of bone fracture. It is also used to discover a disease called osteoporosis where the bone density is small and the hazard or threat of bone invoice or breaking is high. The primary aim of bone densitometer systems is to use treatment techniques to identify those at danger of growing osteoporosis and audit alterations in bone density.

Market Drivers

Rising incidents of osteoporosis is driving the growth of the market

regular technological advancement is helping in the market growth

Surging preferences for bone densitometer devices drives the growth of the market

Increasing geriatric population is also helping in the growth of the market

By Application

Central Scan

Peripheral Scan

By Technology

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry

Single X-Ray Absorptiometry

Radiographic Absorptiometry

Quantitative Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Other

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Trivitron Group introduced Labsystems Diagnostics IVD factory to house variety of medical devices & equipment under one campus. It will be the third producing facility which will soon start commercial manufacturing in the park.

In September 2014, CASIS research will launch aboard SpaceX mission to space station. The hardware and life science research sponsored by CASIS for the national laboratory of the space station includes the Bone Densitometer, the first X-ray machine mounted on the space station. By using Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) technology, the Bone Densitometer will enable astronauts to analyze bone density of model organisms in space. In brief, by calculating energy levels absorbed by bones via the device, scientists will be able to evaluate the loss of bone density.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global bone densitometer devices market are BeamMed Ltd., CompuMed, Inc., Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, DMS Group, Osteometer Meditech Inc., OSTEOSYS Corp., Trivitron Healthcare, Swissray, Medonica Co. LTD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Scanflex Healthcare AB, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Medilink UK, Demetech AB., KITA, MedWrench, LLC., Dentsply Sirona, Echolight S.p.a., Asclepius Wellness and Tecnicare Healthcare Company among others.

