Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Germany Diagnostic Imaging report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Germany Diagnostic Imaging report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings, Canon Medical Systems, and others.

Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview:

According to the data from the World Health Organization, 37% of deaths in Germany were due to cardiovascular diseases in the year 2017. In the same year, 26% of total deaths were occurred due to various cancers whereas, chronic respiratory diseases caused 6% of total deaths in 2017. These statistics indicate the chronic diseases are having a larger contribution to the mortality rate of the German population. Therefore, there is a rising need to deal with these diseases by preventing them. Hence, the market for diagnostic imaging is largely driven by the growing chronic diseases and the mortality associated with the same.

Added to that, the geriatric population in the country is also on the rise. For instance, during the year 2017, around 22% of the total population in Germany was aged above 65 years and 6% were aged above 80 years. A large number of the aged population indicate the burden of diseases associated with aging.

Key Market Trends

Neurology to Witness Fastest Growth in Application Segment

The diagnostic imaging equipment is widely being used in neuroscience research. It provides morphological images with the highest spatial resolution and unmatched soft tissue contrast, as well as the unique functional information of the central nervous system (CNS). About 97% of MRI sites perform the brain examinations and 1 in 4 MRI scans is of the brain, making it one of the most commonly performed exams in neurology.

Neurological uses of MRI systems include the diagnosis of brain and spinal cord tumors, infection, and vascular irregularities, which may lead to stroke. MRI can also detect the disorders, along with performing the monitoring of degenerative disorders, like multiple sclerosis, and it can even document brain injury from trauma.

The Neurological applications of diagnostic imaging are gaining attraction in the German market due to the rising focus of the healthcare industry for a reduction in neurological diseases. In Germany, the overall prevalence rate of epilepsy is estimated to be around 2% whereas the incidence of epilepsy is around 4.8 cases per 1000 males and 3.7 cases per 1000 females. Furthermore, people suffering from Parkinson’s Disease in Germany are around 260,000, as per the Europe Brain Council.

There is an increasing need for health education campaigns and initiatives, to increase societal and professional awareness of public health aspects of neurological disorders in Germany. Hence, due to the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases in Germany, the usage of diagnostic imaging is increasing, which, in turn, is helping in the growth of the market studied.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Germany Diagnostic Imaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

