Food Powder Packing Machines Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.3%; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

The superfoods trend has gained considerable momentum over the past few years due to which, a number of superfood powders has entered the mainstream market worldwide. In addition, food powders have gained considerable popularity in several regions across the world, particularly among the health-conscious millennial population. As super powders trend continues to make inroads in different regions of the world, the demand for food powder packaging machines has witnessed consistent growth. The growing popularity of food powder products is projected to have a direct impact on the global food powder packaging machines market during the forecast period.

At the back of growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations, players operating in the current food powder packaging machines market landscape are increasingly focusing on launching environment-friendly food powder packaging machines to establish a solid presence in both, domestic as well as regional markets. Technological advancements related to packaging machinery, surge in the number of small-scale food manufacturers worldwide, and rapid shift toward industrial automation in the backdrop of Industry 4.0 are some of the key factors that are likely to aid the growth of the global food powder packaging machines market during the assessment period.

Focus on Modernization of Packaging Machinery to Drive Global Market

The evolving consumer landscape is expected to play a key role in influencing the course of the food packaging sector in the upcoming years. As the demand for packaged food & beverage products continues to grow worldwide, the global food powder packaging machines is projected to exhibit a positive growth rate. Furthermore, as more number of packaging companies continue to invest toward the modernization of packaging machinery by integrating advanced features, including touch screen human machine interface, PLC controllers, and automated PC connectivity, the global food powder packaging machines market is expected to witness a steady growth in the upcoming decade.

As several companies continue to introduce semi-automatic and automatic food powder packaging machines to cater to packaging requirements of the food industry while simultaneously minimizing labor costs, the demand for food powder packaging machines is on the rise– another factor that is likely to propel the food powder packaging machines market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Green Powders as Dietary Supplements to Fuel Market Growth

Rise of the vegan trend and surge in the number of non-meat eating population worldwide have played a key role in boosting the demand for green powders. Green powders have gained considerable popularity as dietary supplements, and are primarily manufactured to enable consumers to attain their vegetable intake goals. In addition, product labels involved in the manufacturing of green powders continue to promote the product as an immunity booster, antioxidant, and more due to which, the consumer demand for green powders has witnessed a positive growth in the past few years – a trend that is expected to continue over the course of the forecast period. While green powders continue to gain popularity, the demand for protein powders, dried fruit powder, whey powder, and specialty dairy powders is on the rise – another factor that is expected to play a key role in increasing the adoption of food powder packaging machines during the assessment period.

Demand Likely to Drop amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the growth of the global food powder packaging machines market in 2020. Dwindling consumer demand for packaged food products, particularly in the first two quarters of 2020, stringent restrictions on cross-border trade and uncertain economic outlook are some of the major factors that are anticipated to hinder the expansion of the global food powder packaging machines market in 2020. However, the demand could witness a steady growth toward the end of 2020, as the online demand for food powders has gradually gained considerable momentum. Market players should focus on product innovation and explore the potential of utilizing food powder packaging machines to produce immunity-boosting products.

