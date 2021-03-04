Foliar Spray Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Foliar Spray market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Foliar Spray market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Foliar Spray investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Foliar Spray Market:

EuroChem Group AG, Nutrien, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Ltd, The Mosaic Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Coromandel International Limited, TRIBOdyn AG, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co, Haifa Chemicals Ltd

The foliar spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand for foliar sprays from horticulture crops. On the flip side, the growing demand for organic fertilizers in agriculture coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.

Growing demand for bio-based foliar spray is predicted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Foliar spray from horticulture crops application is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Market Insights

Growing Demand for Foliar Sprays from Horticulture Crops

– Foliar spray is a technique used to feed plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to the leaves and thus plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves.

– Foliar applications are used to supply micronutrients more rapidly for correction of severe deficiencies commonly induced during the early stages of growth and are temporary solutions to the problem.

– Foliar feeding has been widely used and accepted as an essential part of crop production, especially on horticultural crops. For example, Fruit trees can be treated by foliar application for an infestation of spider mites during the summer.

– The horticulture sector has become one of the major drivers due to the availability of less water, increasing small farms and it is more remunerative than the agricultural sector.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the application of foliar spray from horticulture crops is likely to dominate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for foliar spray during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a rise in demand for foliar spray from horticulture crops and growing applications in the agriculture sector owing to the high consumption in countries like China, Japan, and India.

– The largest producers of foliar spray are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of penoxsulam are ANDAMAN AG, Eurochem, Aries Agro Limited, Nutrient Technologies, and Yara among others.

– As per the final estimates by the government of India of 2017-18, horticulture production stood at a record 311.7 MT, which is 3.7% higher than the previous year and 10% higher than the past five years’ average production.

– China accounts for 7% of total agricultural acreage globally while feeding 22% of the world population.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

