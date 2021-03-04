Fluid Loss Additive Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2021-2025

The Fluid Loss Additive Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The market for fluid loss additive is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% globally during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are the increase in the production and exploration of shale gas and increasing investments in the latest and unconventional drilling technologies. On the flip side, the growing demand for electrical vehicles and harmful impact on the environment are hindering the growth of the market.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Fluid Loss Additive Market: alliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Clariant, Solvay, and Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited.

Market Overview:

– The drilling fluid application is expected to dominate the global fluid loss additive market over the forecast period.

– The North American region represents the largest market, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as the United States and Canada.

Drilling Fluid Application to Dominate the Market

– The fluid loss additives market is driven mainly by increasing shale gas production. The rising global demand for energy is a major factor contributing to the increasing shale oil and shale gas production.

– As the fluid loss additives play a key role in drilling and cementing of well, the rising crude and shale oil production is expected to boost the demand for these additives during the forecast period.

– Evolution and adoption of advanced technologies allowed extensive exploration activities to be carried out for non-oil sources, such as coal bed methane, shale gas, and several other unconventional resources.

– These exploration and production activities require advanced technologies, such as multi-stage hydraulic fracturing of horizontal wells. These tasks are accomplished with the help of different formulated drilling fluids that help in the maintenance of pump pressure and wellbore stable, and to avoid corrosion and friction.

– Additionally, the increasing shale gas exploration in the United States is increasing drilling fluid applications, hence, driving the fluid loss additives market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– The North American fluid loss additives market is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the period. The increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals has a significant impact on the growth of shale oil and gas developments in North America.

– The United States is the largest producer of natural gas globally, and it has made hefty investments in unconventional drilling technologies, such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, where fluid loss additives have a major role to play.

– The rising exploration in shale oil and gas reserves led to higher consumption of higher volumes of fluid loss additives.

– Advancements in horizontal drilling, hydraulic fracturing, availability of water for fracturing, and mineral rights licensing are some of the factors contributing to the swift development of crude oil reserves in the North American region.

– In 2019, the natural gas production in the United States grew by 9.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, showing a 10% rise over gas produced in 2018.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to surge the consumption of fluid loss additives in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global fluid loss additives market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Clariant, Solvay, and Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited.

