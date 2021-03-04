First Aid Kit Packaging Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.0%; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, titled “First Aid Kit Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013–2018 & Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027,” increasing adoption of first aid kit packaging in the automotive industry and compliance for first aid kits in workplace are projected to accelerate the demand for the first aid kit packaging market across the globe during 2019-2027. The revenue generated by the global first aid kit packaging market has been projected to be around US$ 282.6 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of market value during 2019-2027.

Boxes to be a prominent choice for workplace and industrial applications

From the 19th century, boxes or cases have been a popular choice for first aid kit packaging owing to their durability, convenience, and spaciousness. Boxes or cases are still popular among manufacturers for first aid kit packaging as compared to bags or pouches. The United States-based health care solutions provider, 19Labs, developed a smart first aid kit packaging box or briefcase in 2016. 19Lab’s first aid kit packaging box has a touch screen panel inside the cover that helps access instructions and multiple compartments that can easily organize medical supplies.

Textile fabric is anticipated to witness fast-paced growth in the first aid kit packaging market

The use of bags and backpacks for adventures, sports, and military first aid kit packaging is increasing due to their flexibility and heavy load carrying capacity. Textile fabric is estimated to witness fast-paced growth in the global first aid kit packaging market owing to the increase in demand for bags and backpacks. More than half of the backpacks were sold in North American and European first aid kit packaging markets in 2017 owing to an increase in demand from millennials.

Compliance for medical kits at workplaces is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the first aid kit packaging market

In the United States, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standardize the first aid kit packaging for offices and industrial areas in terms of the number of persons treated, portability, and quick accessibility to first aid products. In first aid kit packaging, the boxes and cabinets manufactured by plastic and metal are designed per the OSHA and ANSI standards. Chinese and Indian administrations have set regulations for safety, health, and environment at the workplace, which are anticipated to boost the demand for workplace first aid kit packaging during 2019-2027. The increased awareness about health and the need for immediate treatment in case of uncertainties at workplace are the key drivers fuelling the first aid kit packaging market.

Global first aid kit packaging market volume is expected to expand 1.4X from 2018 to 2027

In the global first aid kit packaging market report, manufacturers and converters with large manufacturing capacities and known brand names from different geographical regions are profiled. The company description, market and production strategies, product portfolio, company revenue, and segmental revenue of key players in the first aid kit packaging market are evaluated in the competitive landscape. Key players operating in the global first aid kit packaging market include Crownhill Packaging, A2B Plastics Ltd., First Aid Supplies Pte Ltd., The Durham Manufacturing Company, Reliance Medical Ltd., Gaggione, Fieldtex Products Inc. Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., SYSPAL Ltd, Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only Inc.), Honeywell Industrial Safety USA Inc., Masune First Aid, Inc., Crest Medical Ltd. Cintas Corporation, Lifeline First Aid LLC, and Medline Industries Inc.

Some of the recent product-level developments in the first aid kit packaging market –

At the beginning of 2019, HART Outdoor announced the intention to exhibit new first aid kit packaging for sports and adventures at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver. New first aid kit packaging is a durable nylon bag explicitly designed for rugged outdoor activities.

In February 2018, Higher Gear Products® LLC introduced a new product, the Higher Gear Products First Aid Kit which is available on the Amazon Marketplace for sale. The first aid kit packaging pouch is designed as an accessory for home, vehicle, workplace, classroom, outdoor adventures, and vacation travel.

In August 2017, the innovative start-up from New York, Mobilize Rescue System, introduced smart first aid kit packaging which is the integration of technology and first aid accessories which prioritize medical emergencies and suggest a treatment process.

In the global first aid kit packaging market report, we have analysed specific strategies followed by significant players to sustain in the first aid kit packaging market. The competitive dashboard with the comparative analysis of key players is described in the global report for the first aid kit packaging market.