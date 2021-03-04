Field Force Automation Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity

Across the globe, the field force automation market will exhibit the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the future years, as per the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This is because of the rising awareness amongst businesses about the benefits of computerized field sales operations, rapid industrialization, increasing requirement for detection and analysis of the purchasing patterns of consumers, and the growing need for real-time data usage for sales forecasting.

Additionally, the integration of cloud solutions and the requirement for higher productivity in enterprises are further boosting the growth of the market in this region. The growing demand for automation in sales processes is fueling the incorporation of sales force automation solutions in sales operations around the world.

With the growing popularity of these solutions, the value of the global field force automation market is expected to rise from $1,196.9 million to $9,033.0 million from 2019 to 2030. The market is also predicted to progress at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2030. Between the field force automation solutions and services categories, under the offering segment of the field force automation market, the growth of the services category is predicted to be higher in the forthcoming years.

