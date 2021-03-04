Feminine Hygiene Products Industry Research Update, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Future Scope, Market Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2027

”

Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Feminine Hygiene Products Market Report:

The global feminine hygiene products market has been comprising of many products like the tampons, sanitary pads, shields, panty liners, sprays and internal cleansers as well as the disposable razors and blades. These refer to the products which are used by women for maintaining their personal hygiene. These products have been manufactured from a lot of synthetic and natural raw materials. The demand for the products which are made from the natural sources of raw materials has been increasing as there is an increased level of health consciousness in the consumers.

The feminine hygiene products are also known as the menstrual care products which are used by a few women, genderqueer and some transgender men population. These also include the Feminine cleansing and the deodorizing agents like deodorants, douche, feminine soaps, feminine wipes, sprays shields and internal cleaners which are also the part of feminine hygiene products. The sanitary pads have been made from various kinds of materials which are quilted fabrics and the superabsorbent layers of polymers which have been impermeable to liquids.

The global feminine hygiene products market has been expected to see major growth in the coming period as there are many factors which are driving the global feminine hygiene products market. The factors which drive this market are the increasing disposable incomes, growing awareness regarding sanitization and the rise in demand for the products like panty liners, tampons in the developed countries. The conventional napkins though contain many synthetic products like the allergy-provoking metal dyes, rayon dioxin and the highly processed wood pups that cause infections, allergies, and inflammation. The health issues which are caused by the sanitary napkins along with the increasing concerns for the environment have been major factors that are restraining the growth of this market.

The global feminine hygiene products market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channels, product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the global feminine hygiene products market has been segmented into the five categories namely internal cleaners & sprays, tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners & shields and the disposable blades & razors. The sanitary pads represent the most commonly used product which are expected to grow this market at a major rate because there is an increase in the demand for the markets which are developing. The segmentations of the global feminine hygiene products market on the basis of the distribution channels include the supermarkets and the hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channels and convenience stores.

Increasing Disposable Income Leading To A Rise In The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

For decreasing the risk of being faced with many harmful chemicals, dyes as well as other irritants which are found in the sanitary napkins or the tampons, the most effective solution is using the sanitary pads which are made out of the organic material like the organic cotton. Furthermore, the avoidance of negative impact on environment which is caused because of the sanitary napkins being disposed, women have been making a demand for the products which are eco-friendly, compostable and biodegradable products. Therefore this is going to be an opportunity for all the manufacturers to cash in and invest in such products. These products are also innovative in terms of their design and this is going to help the investors strengthen their position in the global feminine hygiene products market.

There has been an increase in the income which the middle classes have seen particularly in the developing countries and that is leading to an increased appetite for women for the quality products when it comes to hygiene being a result of the increased power of buying. There is also an increase in the demand for the premium products. This is leading to an adoption of the sanitary products for women. The conventional napkins usually carry a combination of the ingredients which might be carcinogenic and also have highly processed pulps. The use of these contaminants may cause irritation or discomfort in the vaginal area. These health risks are going to be hampering the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market as a whole.

The used sanitary products also create environmental issues when they are disposed and these creates a release of harmful gasses and clogging of drainage as well as contamination of water. The increase in the use of the products also increases the risks of environment. The awareness of this environmental hazard may lead to a restrain in the market. What does lead to an increase in this market is the increasing awareness regarding the menstrual hygiene and also the rise in education standards.

Asia Pacific Is Anticipated To Be The Biggest Player In The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

The global feminine hygiene products market in terms of region has been segmented across the geographical regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA and North America. Asia Pacific has managed to emerge the largest market in the world as the population levels are higher and there is an increase in the awareness regarding health and also the government initiatives in the region for spreading awareness regarding sanitation.

The products are also aided by the availability of the products at a wider scale and them being very accessible. There is a demand for the innovative products which exists in the North American and European regions. The authorities in United States are very strict about the direction and usage of the products and this might be the reason behind less penetration being experienced in regions of North America and Europe apart from the evident fact of the population being less in comparison to the Asian region.

Feminine Hygiene Products Manufacturers:

The major players which operate in global feminine hygiene products market are,

Edgewell Personal Care

Procter & Gamble

Energizer Holdings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Lil-Lets Group

Hengan International Group

Healthcare Private limited

Others.

With that said, Brandessence Market Research has announced the Top 10 Companies in The Feminine hygiene products Market.

Sanofi-Aventis

Sanofi US is comprised of five business units that focus on human vaccines, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis, oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, diabetes and cardiovascular solutions, consumer healthcare, established prescription products and generics. More than 100,000 people at Sanofi are dedicated to making a difference in patients’ daily lives, wherever they live, and enabling them to enjoy a healthier life. Sanofi is a French multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France, as of 2013 the world’s fifth-largest by prescription sales. Originally, the company was formed in 1973 and the current incarnation was formed as Sanofi-Aventis in 2004, by the merger of Aventis and Sanofi-Synthélabo, which were each the product of several previous mergers. It changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company, incorporated on September 23, 1999, is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a global footprint in more than 50 countries. The Company manages its business in three segments, wet shave, sun and skin care and feminine care. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. It’s Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. The Company’s Feminine Care segment offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360 degree, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands. The Company also markets pads and liners under the Playtex Sport, Stayfree and Carefree brands.

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) boasts billion-dollar brands for home and health. The world’s largest maker of consumer packaged goods divides its business into five global segments that comprise its vast portfolio of hair, skin and personal, oral, family, feminine, and baby care product lines. Its dozens of brands include Ace, Bounce, Crest, Gillette, Pampers, Pepto Bismol, Puffs, Old Spice, Swiffer, and Tide. Fabric and home care is P&G’s leading product category, accounting for about a third of sales. The company sells products in 180-plus countries, although the US is its largest market.

Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is the largest manufacturer of dry cell batteries and flashlights and a global leader in the dynamic business of providing portable power. Energizer offers a full line of products in five major categories: alkaline, carbon zinc, miniature and rechargeable batteries; and lighting products. Our Energizer and Eveready brands are recognized around the world and are marketed and sold in more than 160 countries. Energizer’s worldwide work force of approximately 17,400 produce more than 6 billion battery cells annually.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of new chemical entities (NCEs) and new biological entities (NBEs). Its segments are India, United States, Latin America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). It has approximately seven molecules, over two NCEs and approximately five NBEs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It is focused on developing and marketing branded and generic formulations. It focuses on manufacturing products across therapeutic areas of dermatology, respiratory and oncology. Its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) business spans over 80 countries, including regulated markets of the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada. Its products are primarily marketed in the United States and Western Europe. It has offices in over 40 countries, and operates approximately 20 manufacturing facilities in over five countries. It operates over five research and development (R&D) centres.

Lil-Lets Group

Lil-lets is a brand providing feminine hygiene products that operates principally in the UK, Ireland and South Africa. Since 2000, the company has restructured through two management buyouts (MBO) to become a business crossing all sectors of the feminine hygiene market, including tampons, sanitary napkins, pantyliners and intimate care. They also do programmes for schools that teach young girls the changes that occur when they begin to menstruate.

Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Ltd operates in the sanitary paper products sector. In addition to historical fundamental analyses, the complete report available to purchase compares Hengan International Group Company Ltd with three other manufacturers of various paper products in Asia. Hengan International Group Company Ltd reported sales of HK$25.54 billion (USD 3.30 billion) for the year ending December of 2019. This represents an increase of 5.2% versus 2018, when the company’s sales were HK$24.28 billion. This was the third consecutive year of growth at Hengan International Group Company Ltd. The sales level in 2019 was fairly close to the level five years ago, in 2014, Hengan International Group Company Ltd had sales of HK$23.83 billion. Sales of Others saw an increase that was more than double the company’s growth rate: sales were up 37.0% in 2019, from HK$2.55 billion to HK$3.50 billion. Hengan International Group Company Ltd also saw significant increases in sales in Tissue Paper Products (up 7.7% to HK$13.04 billion). Not all segments of Hengan International Group Company Ltd experienced an increase in sales in 2019, sales of Disposable Diapers Products fell 10.2% to HK$1.63 billion.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment focuses on therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious diseases ad vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The Medical Devices segment offers products used in the orthopaedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1886 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, incorporated on June 29, 1928, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibres. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company sells its Personal Care segment products under Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise and other brand names.

Unicharm Corporation

Unicharm Corporation is a Japanese company that manufactures disposable hygiene products, household cleaning products, specializing in the manufacture of diapers for both babies and adult incontinence, feminine hygiene products and pet care products. The company has operations in 80 countries and is a market leader in Asia in baby and feminine care products. It holds the top share of diaper sales in China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. Also its market share is rapidly expanding in India, nearly doubling its sales every two years. The company has a number of prominent brands in its portfolio, including MamyPoko, Charm, Moony, BabyJoy, Babylove, Sofy and Lifree, Teemo.

