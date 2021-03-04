Feed Yeast Market Outlook 2021: Consumption by Regional data for Business Development

Yeast is called a single-celled fungus. The yeast that is applied in food and feed is known as Saccharomyces Cerevisiae. Feed yeast find major application in ruminants since they are considered to be the most developed market for live yeast usage. Further, few strains of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae can help prevent the reduction in the rumen pH which is linked with feeding a diet based on cereals and this seems to be linked with a reduction in rumen lactate concentrations. Rumen acidosis occurs when a ruminant consumes a large amount of rapidly fermented carbohydrates.

Yeast products are also included in equine diets and such products are added to their diets in order to prevent digestive disorders. Horses are vulnerable to gastrointestinal disturbances due to a sudden change in their diets which results in the alteration of fermentation patterns ultimately resulting in metabolic disorders. Yeast products also used in pig nutrition, but the resultant action differs from the action observed in ruminants and equines. Inclusion of yeast products in pig nutrition has shown an increase in immunoglobulins in sow milk and minimized diarrhea.

High consumption of meat is the key factor complementing the growth of the feed yeast market at present. Some of the countries that consumed the highest amount of meat during the period of 2015 to 2016 include Australia, which recorded consumption of 92.5 kg/per capita during the period. Brazil recorded consumption of 75.2 kg/per capita in the same year, Canada accounted for 68.1 kg/per capita while China accounted for a consumption of 50 kg/per capita. The EU accounted for a total consumption of 68.3 kg/per capita. However, U.S. accounted for the maximum consumption of 95.4 kg/per capita compared to the mentioned countries.

Consumer demand for clean protein sources in meat products such as yeast has led to the growth of meat consumption, which in turn has stimulated the growth of the feed yeast market. Further, bar on antibiotic growth promoters in several countries across the globe has also paved the way for feed yeasts as they are considered to be cost effective and less harmful when compared to the other types of feed additives. Further, they also act as nutritive supplements. Additionally, increasing concern about animal nutrition is another factor fuelling the growth of the feed yeast market at present.

However, lack of awareness about feed yeas and the benefits associated with the same among the farmers in the developing countries is one of the key factors hindering the growth of the market at present. Further, high cost of production is another major factor barring the growth of the market. Government rules and regulations regarding the packaging, manufacturing and labeling of yeast feed is yet another factor restraining the market at present.

Based on types, the market is segmented into live yeast, spent yeast and yeast derivatives. Based on livestock, the market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminant, equines, and pet animals among others. Further, based on forms, the market is segmented into fresh, dry and instant.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a fair growth during the forecast period. Europe is another major market for feed yeasts as well.

The global feed yeast market is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, and geographical expansions are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to ensure long term sustenance in the market. Some of the major players operating in the global feed yeast market include Archer Daniels Midlands Company, Nutreco N.V., Diamond V, Leiber GmbH, Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc and various others.

