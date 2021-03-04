Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.5% in 2030.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market to surpass USD 3.7 billion by 2030 from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Due to driving factors such as growing incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops and increased risks of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed, the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is expected to rise in the forecast period. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is further guided by high demands and consumption of livestock-based products and strict regulations restricting the content of feed products. Nevertheless, the untapped poultry and aquafeed markets present substantial growth prospects for the poultry and aquafeed industries and the key players involved during the forecast era.

Mycotoxins can be particularly toxic to humans as well as animals and can be the cause of different medical conditions. The feed binders & modifiers for mycotoxin function in the feed as mycotoxin detoxifying agents. They are used as feed additives and help to reduce mycotoxin bioavailability in the feed. Large molecular weight compounds that can bind with the mycotoxins are binders. They consume the toxin in the intestines, contributing to the excretion in the faeces of the toxin binder complex. On the other hand, mycotoxin modifiers act by converting the toxin into non-toxic metabolites. Which eliminates or minimises animal exposure to mycotoxins.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Novus International

Nutreco N.V.

Nutriad

Perstorp Holding

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Segments

Feed mycotoxin binders’ segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is segmented by type into Feed mycotoxin binders, Feed mycotoxin modifiers. Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers, led the market in 2019, accounting for market share. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market was dominated by the clay subtype. The most commonly used mycotoxin binder in the feed industry is Clay. Aluminate and silicate clay minerals are highly commercialized binders due to increased customer awareness of their advantages, which is driving their development in the market. The efficacy of Clay against aflatoxins is high. There are several different silicates, and all of them vary in the binding of mycotoxins. Multiple mycotoxins, including fumonisins, zearalenone, and trichothecenes, can be bound by chemically modified clay. This has resulted in increased clay use as a binder for mycotoxins.

Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is segmented by livestock as Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Pets and Equine. The aquatic segment held the largest share of the market accounting of the overall revenue in 2019 the increasing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America encourages fish farming, which would further drive the market in the aquafeed segment. Supplementing the correct quantity of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers to aquatic animals results in an optimum supply of vital nutrients. Factors that are expected to drive the demand for Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers are the increased consumption of animal-based products and the rise in animal health concerns. Factors that are expected to have a short-term effect on the production and supply of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers are, however, labour shortages, foreign trade restrictions and decreased consumption of livestock products.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops

Frequency of disease outbreaks is on the rise because of them. Both developed or emerging regions in the world are vulnerable to the adverse effects of these mycotoxins. Therefore, mycotoxin binders & modifiers are expected to be used by livestock growers to improve the health and prosperity of livestock and to achieve maximum livestock efficiency. The growth of the feed binder industry is due mainly to the expansion of the market for animal meat. Increased global consumption of meat and an increase in animal health issues have led the industry to purchase a higher volume of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers. By venturing into R&D for better manufacturing and management strategies, leading businesses are searching for advancements in the industry. The feed industry plays a vital role in solving global food and agriculture problems. Feed manufacturers are becoming more aware of the need to increase feed products’ nutritional value to improve animal digestibility to optimum levels. It is possible to describe compound feed as the final feed product made up of different raw materials and additives. To increase their nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency, additives are added to the feed. The compound feed industry is rising at a very fast rate, fueling the need for new additives to be developed in the feed market.

Restrain

lack of awareness among the small-scale livestock growers

Most livestock producers do not consider mycotoxin binders and modifiers as essential feed additives and prefer to use other feed additives such as mould inhibitors, acidifiers and other feed preservatives to enhance livestock feed in order to extend feed shelf life and improve livestock health and wealth. This is because it is considered that mycotoxin binders & modifiers contribute to the additional expense, thus acting as a restriction on market growth. In order to address these obstacles, sufficient knowledge on the risk associated with mycotoxin should be sold to livestock farmers, informing them of the advantages of mycotoxin binders and modifiers. Cost-effective binders are moderately costly, with very low levels of inclusion, such as lignosulfonates and clay. Feed goods are often developed and engineered to maintain its market position by limiting the overall cost.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Regions

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019 the consumption rate of meat products in East Asia had witnessed rapid growth. The ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter in the livestock sector in the European and North American countries has, however, indirectly affected the countries of the Asia Pacific region. This has prompted main feed additives businesses to produce natural growth promoters and health supplements. After the ban, creative ways of encouraging animal development by-products with similar benefits have been found by livestock producers by replacing antibiotic growth promoters with microbial feed additives that have antibiotic properties.

