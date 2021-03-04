Feed Binders Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.5% in 2030.

Feed Binders Market to surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030 from USD 4.28 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The Global Feed Binder Market due to enhanced stability, functionality, low inclusion value, and cost-effectiveness. Growing population growth, increasing consumption of meat products, decreasing preference for pelleted foods and increasing knowledge of animal nutrition and health among individuals are expected to further fuel demand for Feed Binders during the forecast period, leading to growth in the Feed Binder Market during the forecast period. Investments in research & development by industry participants to develop enhanced feed binder products are expected to drive the market for feed binder products. Through the growth of feed binder organizations and the acquisition of companies in different regions and countries, the Feed Binder market is growing.

Natural or synthetic ingredients are feed binders that are added to enhance feed efficiency. The primary aim of these binders is to hold intact the individual feed components and prevent decomposition. They also boost animal health by reducing livestock diseases, in addition to improving the stability and consistency of feed. Gums & starch, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatin, molasses, and wheat gluten are the most popular binders used in feed.

Feed Binders Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

Darling Ingredients Inc

M. Huber Corporation

Fuzhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd

Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp.

I Du Pont de Nemours and company

Huzhimpex international ltd

Feed Binders Market: Segments

Lignosulphonates segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Binders Market is segmented by type into Lignosulfonates, Plant gums & starches, Gelatin & other hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay and Other. lignosulphonates-based Feed Binders led the market in 2019, accounting for market share. Improved health and higher milk production resulted from the use of probiotic yeast in ruminant feed. Likewise, yeast activates an immune response in pigs to decrease the entry of pathogens into the body and also to decrease the incidence of post-weaning diarrhea. With the growing use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and development of gut health, it is projected that the probiotic yeast segment will record the fastest type-based growth during the forecast period. With the rising use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is expected to grow faster.

Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Feed Binders Market is segmented by livestock as Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic animals, Pets and Equine. The aquatic segment held the largest share of the market accounting for the overall revenue in 2019 the increasing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America encourages fish farming, which would further drive the market in the aquafeed segment. Supplementing the correct quantity of Feed Binders to aquatic animals results in an optimum supply of vital nutrients. Factors that are expected to drive the demand for Feed Binders are the increased consumption of animal-based products and the rise in animal health concerns. Factors that are expected to have a short-term effect on the production and supply of Feed Binders are, however, labor shortages, foreign trade restrictions, and decreased consumption of livestock products.

Feed Binders Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Animal Meat Market

The growth of the feed binder industry is due mainly to the expansion of the market for animal meat. Increased global consumption of meat and an increase in animal health issues have led the industry to purchase a higher volume of feed binders. By venturing into R&D for better manufacturing and management strategies, leading businesses are searching for advancements in the industry. The feed industry plays a vital role in solving global food and agriculture problems. Feed manufacturers are becoming more aware of the need to increase feed products’ nutritional value in order to improve animal digestibility to optimum levels. It is possible to describe compound feed as the final feed product made up of different raw materials and additives. To increase their nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency, additives are added to the feed. The compound feed industry is rising at a very fast rate, fueling the need for new additives to be developed in the feed market.

Restrain

Price volatility and availability of raw materials

Binding agents are highly effective binders, such as guar gum, maize starch, agar, carrageenan, and gelatin, but they are very costly to include in the feed. Farmers opt for binders with high-cohesive properties to maximize the cost of feed ingredients, compound feed mixers, or livestock to minimize the amount of inclusion as well as to reduce the cost. Cost-effective binders are moderately costly, with very low levels of inclusion, such as lignosulfonates and clay. Feed goods are often developed and engineered to maintain their market position by limiting the overall cost. Depending on the source, extraction method, or the chances of availability in the region, the prices of raw materials will increase.

Feed Binders Market: Regions

Feed Binders Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Feed Binders Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019 the consumption rate of meat products in East Asia had witnessed rapid growth. The ban on the use of antibiotics as a growth promoter in the livestock sector in the European and North American countries has, however, indirectly affected the countries of the Asia Pacific region. This has prompted main feed additives businesses to produce natural growth promoters and health supplements. After the ban, creative ways of encouraging animal development by-products with similar benefits have been found by livestock producers by replacing antibiotic growth promoters with microbial feed additives that have antibiotic properties.

