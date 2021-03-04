Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Worldwide Key Industry Segments & Forecast, 2018 -2026

Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market – Snapshot

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is an advanced microchip manufacturing technology that uses a single mask instead of multiple masks. Extreme ultraviolet lithography uses a light source of extremely short wavelength i.e. around 13.5 nm. EUVL is a highly precise technology that manufactures microchips supporting 10 GHz of clock speed. EUVL functions when high-flaming energetic beams of ultraviolet light get reflected from a circuit design pattern onto a silicon wafer. This light should get reflected from mirrors, instead of refracting through lenses, onto the wafer. EUVL exhibits different properties at different wavelengths. For example, a typical industrial application of EUVL requires high-power ultraviolet light source of wavelength of 13.5 nm and throughput of 100 wafers per hour. Rising adoption of miniaturization of electronic circuit devices is expected to drive the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 3,807 Mn by 2026 from US$ 458.3 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market has been broadly segmented in terms of light source, end-use, and region. Based on light source, the market has been divided into laser-produced plasma, gas discharge, and vacuum sparks. Based on end-use, the market has been classified into memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs). In terms of region, the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among light sources, the laser-produced plasma segment holds a major share of the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Advancements in miniaturization and sophistication of electronic devices are driving the market. However, the market faces challenges, due to high costs of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment. These high costs are attributable to advanced, complex, and unique feature of the equipment in terms of using extremely short wavelengths. Increasing use of extreme ultraviolet lithography in the semiconductor industry and less number of masking layers compared to the argon fluoride immersion technology are expected to provide significant opportunities to the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market in the near future.

Considering rapid growth of the market, several players are investing in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market. In October 2018, Samsung Electronics started wafer manufacture of its product i.e. 7-nanometer LPP (Low Power Plus) with the help of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

One of the major players in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is ASML Holding. As of now, it is the only major manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography. However, several other companies such as Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Canon, Inc., Nikon Corporation, and Carl Zeiss AG are expected to be among major players in the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market in the next few years.

