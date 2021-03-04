Europe Hydropower Market 2021 Insights and Global Briefing- Electricite de France SA, Andritz AG, PJSC RusHydro, Statkraft AS

The report Europe Hydropower Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Hydropower market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 1% during 2020 – 2025.

The Europe Hydropower market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Electricite de France SA, Andritz AG, PJSC RusHydro, Statkraft AS, Enel Green Power S.p.A., Bechtel Corporation, General Electric Company, Voith Hydro, Agder Energi SA among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report: (Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353468/europe-hydropower-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=48

Scope of the Report:

– Pumped hydro storage is expected to witness significant growth in the segment throughout the forecast period. It is among the only commercially viable renewable storage energy mechanism and therefore is expected to play a vital role in the transition mix to renewable energy.

– Countries in the region are focusing on reducing their carbon emission under the Paris climate accord, and hydropower is considered to be among the major proponents for the transition. This is expected to provide opportunity to the market players.

– Russia is expected to be the largest market for the region’s hydropower market due to increasing investment in the sector and the highest installed capacity of hydropower energy in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Pumped Storage to Witness Significant Growth



– Pumped storage is an essential solution for grid reliability, providing one of the few large-scale, affordable means of storing and deploying electricity. Pumped storage projects store and generate energy by moving water between two reservoirs at different elevations. This technology may be used to provide storage of renewable energy that may be used when electricity is required.

– In the UK, in 2020, the refurbishment of the 360MW Ffestiniog pumped storage plant is moving ahead, with further pumped hydro planned in the UK and Ireland. Pumped storage is seen as a reliable source of renewable energy, which can be used as a storage mechanism to reduce the unpredictability of renewable sources like wind and solar.

– In 2019, In Switzerland, construction of the 900 MW Nant de Drance pumped storage plant is being constructed, the project is expected to generate approximately 2.5 billion kWh of energy a year. More such projects are being built with the regions like the Baltics and central Europe that are taking the lead to create more pumped hydro storage. An increase in investment is expected to aid the growth of the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353468/europe-hydropower-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Argentina and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Europe Hydropower Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Europe Hydropower Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Argentina and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]