Europe Heat Exchanger Market 2021 Insights and Outlook- Vahterus Oy, Alfa Laval, Hisaka Works Ltd

The report Europe Heat Exchanger Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European heat exchanger market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 7.21% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The Europe Heat Exchanger market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Vahterus Oy, Alfa Laval, Danfoss A/S, Hisaka Works Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Modine Manufacturing Company, Sondex Holding A/S, SPX Cop among others.

Scope of the Report:

On account of the increasing focus on the development of the regional industrial sector, some government policies have been the major factors driving the demand for the heat exchanger market. The introduction of stringent emission norms to reduce emissions may further strengthen product adoption. The increasing cost of production of heat exchangers due to the ever-increasing cost of raw materials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the European heat exchangers market. The cost of these metals has increased significantly during recent years. which have been the major restraining factors for the heat exchanger market.

The European heat exchanger market has been evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of industrial processes and the environment in which they have to work. The manufacturing companies have introduced new hybrid heat exchangers that are extremely efficient and flexible.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Segment to Dominate the Market

– The expansion of industrialization has been driving the market for heat exchangers in Europe.

– In 2019, Europe was the largest market for heat exchangers. The region has huge installed plant capacities of heat exchangers.

– Shell and tube are the most widely used types of heat exchangers that had accounted for the significant share of the industrial heat exchangers market in 2018.

– Shell and tube heat exchangers can manage fluids at high temperatures and pressures due to which they have been preferred in a variety of applications, such as chemical, petrochemical and oil and gas, food and beverage, and power generation.

