Europe Generator Sets Market 2021 Business Scenario – Caterpillar Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

The Europe Generator Sets market is expected to register a CAGR of around 1%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Europe Generator Sets Market: –Caterpillar Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc, Yanmar Holdings co. Ltd, and Atlas Copco AB

Industry News and Developments:

– The industrial sector is estimated to be the largest segment of the market in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply, reducing the risk of product failure and the rising size of the manufacturing segment.

– The rising popularity of hybrid generators and rising reliability of the hybrid system may be an opportunity for the industry due to its usage of various resources, driving down the cost, and reducing dependence on a single fuel.

– The United Kingdom is expected to be a significant market in the forecast period, with the majority of the demand coming from the industrial sector and rise in commercial office spaces and small-scale enterprises.

Market Overview:

Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– The industrial sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, accounts for a large share of energy consumption of any end-use industry.

– The industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest share of power generation in the diesel and gas generator market. Industrial operations are mainly dependent on electricity generated from generator sets during power outages (to avoid production risks) and in regions where grid access is limited.

– In the European Union, the industrial capacity, such as the manufacturing capacity, has increased significantly by 7.52 % to USD 2.43 Trillion in 2018 from USD 2.259 Trillion in 2017. An increase in the manufacturing sector is expected to increase the requirement of backup generators.

The United Kingdom to be a Significant Market

– The United Kingdom is among the leading generator sets market in the Europe region. This is due to increasing infrastructure projects, expansion of manufacturing facilities across the nation, and rising commercial office spaces. The country benefits from the cost and effectiveness of generators sets, with improvement in the living standards increasing the demand for power backup devices segments.

– United Kingdom’s agriculture sector is vast and covers more than 60% of the country’s total land area. Although the country’s power grid is increasingly becoming dependent on renewable sources, the agriculture industry still relies upon the use of the power back up system. Growth in the agriculture and related industries is expected to positively impact the market.

– Data centers are responsible for between 1-3% of the country’s electricity usage in 2018. The amount of data centers in the United Kingdom is expected to increase in the forecast period, whose backup power generation may be provided by the generator sets and which may act as a driver for the market.

Key Market Trends

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Generator Sets market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Generator Sets Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

