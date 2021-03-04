Europe Elderly Care Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2028 | BS Care, Home Instead Franchising, Medtronics

Data Bridge Market Research recently released a Europe Elderly Care Market report offers details on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The Europe Elderly Care market provides the overall scope of the market, including future supply and demand, emerging market trends, high growth opportunities and in-depth analysis of the market’s future prospects. The chief areas covered in the large scale Europe Elderly Care report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The report also Contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Soup market for the period 2018-2028, wherein 2019 is the base year and the period from 2021 to 2028 is the forecast period. A emerging markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report.

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 503,050.83 million by 2027. Rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population is one of the major factors for the market growth.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BAYADA Home Health Care

BS Care Limited

Home Instead Franchising Limited

Medtronics

ORPEA GROUPE

Right At Home LLC

Research analysts conduct smart, resourceful, and engaging surveys while building the Europe Elderly Care market that are sure to provide the better results.

For instance,

in 2018, according to the European commission, the growing number of geriatric population fuels to healthy lifestyle of adults and lower rate of birth increases the number of 80+ population which was observed from 4.9% to 13% from 2016 to 2017. These growth rates in geriatric population have raised the public expenditure for long term care (LTC) from 1.6% to 2.7% of GDP from 2016 to 2070.

Europe Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Competitive Landscape and Europe Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Europe elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BAYADA Home Health Care, BS Care Limited, Home Instead Franchising Limited, Medtronics, ORPEA GROUPE, Right At Home LLC., Senior Group, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2019, BAYADA (U.S.) has recognized by Forbes as best employer due to their unique work culture and new grads in employee management. The honour received for employees has motivated organization and the society to ensure better quality services around their presence

In January 2019, Philips announced to launch app-based hub under senior caretaking services. The new platform incorporated by the company will enhance the elderly care products range into single digital system for care takers especially designed for family.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the Drugs for Europe Elderly Care market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Europe Elderly Care Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Europe Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

Europe elderly care market is segmented on the basis of product type, service and application. The growth among these segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market, due to the requirement of assistive devices in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population; those are not capable of self-assistance, this factor fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate Elderly Care Market as homecare is designed in a way which enables comfort to aged patients and population and rising geriatric population in the European countries, leading the growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of hyper tension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

Europe Elderly Care Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in elderly care market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe.

