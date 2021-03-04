Europe Dietary Supplements Market to High CAGR During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Dietary supplements are viewed by Europeans as products that improve health and wellness. Accordingly, the purchasing of such items is considered a preventive measure for health disorders. To overcome health challenges, health practitioners across the area prescribe dietary supplements to their patients. Food supplements are regulated as foods, and vitamins and minerals used as food supplement ingredients are also the subjects of legislation. Supplements dependent on vitamins are available in different types, depending on age, sex, or particular nutritional needs. In the form of liquids, amino acids, omega 3, and vitamin supplements are promoted as well. Healthcare producers such as GSK and Pfizer have been focusing on promoting dietary supplements to their customer base in the form of fluids.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market to surpass USD million by 2030. The EU regulations on diet and health claims have forced supplement manufacturers to include micronutrients in their health claim substantiation offerings. The abundance of products fortified with vitamins and minerals has also contributed to this. Sales of organic supplements, combined with the strengthening of distribution networks, provided French customers with accessibility and convenience. In the last three years, sales of herbal products have also seen a significant increase boosting the market revenue.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market: Key Players

Europe Dietary Supplements Market: Segments

Vitamin Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Europe Dietary Supplements Market is segmented by Type as Vitamins, Minerals, Botanicals, Enzymes, Fatty-Acids, proteins, and others. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by the Vitamin segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. Demand for vitamin supplements in Europe is motivated by preventive healthcare activities that are currently in vogue, combined with a multivitamin deficiency that is widely observed due to insufficient intake. In addition, the market for dietary supplements is being influenced by the growing number of personalized online systems accessible to customers free of charge. In France, the market for vitamin supplements has matured, as the market is also concentrated within the region, with few players dominating the market.

Online Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Europe Dietary Supplements Market is segmented by distribution Channel into Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by the Pharmacies & Drug Stores distribution segment and is expected to lead in terms of market share during the forecast period. As they are eaten under medical supervision, sales of foods for special medical purposes require assistance from healthcare professionals. The most appropriate retail outlets considered for the selling of foods for special medical purposes are drug stores. The market is thus guided by increasing demand for these foods in pharmacies to treat different medicinal conditions.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing awareness and health benefits

The growth of the global demand for nutritional supplements is being driven by a growing awareness of the health benefits of nutritional supplements. Nutritional supplements are used to treat the lack of nutrients in the human body. Vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other essential ingredients consist of dietary supplements. The health benefits associated with nutritional supplement consumption are a decrease in signs of ageing, and improved cardiovascular health has increased women ‘s focus on preserving healthy, effective, and safe beauty solutions. These factors are expected to drive growth in the market for nutritional supplements.

Strict government regulation

Spiraling consumer demand for nutraceuticals and rising focus on food content are also expected to increase the market growth. To protect customers from potential health hazards and to ensure the accuracy of labeling material, the European Commission has dictated such regulations and policies. The key directives of the food labeling legislation are display, labeling, and advertisement of food products. Research concerning the use of substances other than minerals and vitamins in food supplements was also established by the European Commission.

Restrain

High cost of nutritional supplements and side effects

High nutritional supplement costs and side effects caused by nutritional supplements would restrict the growth of the global market for nutritional supplements. For healthy skin, hair, and nails, nutritional supplements include all the minerals and vitamins required. Such products, however, also contain high doses of vitamins and minerals that can cause side effects, such as constipation, diarrhea, and other problems with the stomach. Allergic reactions can also be triggered by inactive ingredients.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market: Regions

Europe Dietary Supplements Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

Europe Dietary Supplements Market in French held the largest market share in the year 2018 due to customer awareness of healthy ingredients and rising demands from the health-conscious population for vitamins and mineral supplements. The French dietary supplements market has received a significant boost from the changing EU health claims regulations, which have provided substantial creative space for supplement producers. The EU regulations on diet and health claims have forced supplement producers to integrate micronutrients into their deals to substantiate health claims.

