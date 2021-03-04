Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote SpA

The report Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Shimadzu Medical, Siemens Healthineers among others.

Scope of the Report:

The increase in the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. According to the estimates of the World Aging Report 2017, published by the United Nations, in Germany, approximately 28.0% of the population was aged 60 years and over, in 2017. This percentage is expected to become 37.6%, by 2050. Furthermore, as per the data published by the Office for National Statistics, around 18.2% of the population in the United Kingdom was aged 65 years or over, in mid-2017, and this is projected to grow to 20.7% by 2027. Thus, the rising aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of various chronic diseases, resulting in the high demand for medical imaging devices.

Key Market Trends:

Application in Oncology is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period

Diagnostic imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. The tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.

The use is expected to increase in the future due to the increasing incidence of cancer in Europe. As per a 2018 study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were nearly 4.2 million cases of cancer in 2018, which is expected to increase to more than 4.8 million by 2030. This will increase the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment, which will boost the market growth in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Europe Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

