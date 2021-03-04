Europe Coal Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Suek AG, UK Kuzbassrazrezugol OAO, Mitteldeutsche Braunkohlengesellschaft mbH (MIBRAG)

The report titled “Europe Coal Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Coal market is expected to register a CAGR of around 1.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353504/europe-coal-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Europe Coal Market: –Suek AG, UK Kuzbassrazrezugol OAO, Mitteldeutsche Braunkohlengesellschaft mbH (MIBRAG), Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka SA, and Jastrz_bska Sp_ka W_glowa SA.

Industry News and Developments:

– The electricity sector is expected to be the largest user of coal during the forecast period. As many countries are still trying to build new coal-fired power plants, especially in Eastern Europe, where cheap electricity is required, and the presence of the coal basins like Donetsk basin is expected to drive the market.

– New technologies like clean coal are expected to make the coal more eco-friendly and reduce the cost of electricity generated, which, in turn, is likely to make the fuel more reliable and thereby act as an opportunity for the market players.

– Russia is expected to be the largest market for the region’s coal market due to increasing investment in the mining sector and the highest consumption and production of coal in the region.

Market Overview:

Factors such as increasing demand for steel production is likely to drive the market. However, a shift from coal-based power generation and efforts to reduce the dependence on coal in various end-user applications across the region are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Electricity Sector to Dominate the Market

– Although there has been a reduction in usage of coal in most of Europe, new coal-fired thermal power plants are still being built in the region, with some thermal power plants that are still under construction, and few that are being planned for future use.

– Germany is the largest user of coal in the European Union. In June 2020, it launched a coal-fired power plant. The 1,100-MW Datteln-4 power plant is expected to provide cheap electricity to the country and aid the growth of the market. However, due to massive resistance by the public and governmental organizations, many experts believe that it is likely to be among the last coal-fired power plants being built in the country.

– Coal consumption in Europe decreased by 9.05% to 14.98 exajoules, in 2019 from 16.54 exajoule in 2018. At the same time, the production of coal in the region dropped by 4.78% to 15.72 exajoules, in 2019 from 16.51 exajoules, in 2018. This decline in consumption and production is expected to restraint the market.

– A new mine has been opened in Poland, in 2019. The mine is expected to start the extraction of coking coal in 2022. Local deposits of the resource are estimated at some 180 million tonnes. JSW SA is expected to invest more than EUR 684 million in the new facility by 2030, including more than EUR 205 million in the 2019-2022 period. Increasing investment in the sector and growing production of coal is expected to aid the growth of the market.

Russia to Dominate the Market

– Coal mining has been a critical industry in Russia for a long time, with production costs among the world’s lowest. Combined with high transportation expenditures, primarily on rail transport, those factors make the final price of Russian coal almost comparable to the prices offered by some of Russia’s major global competitors, such as Australia and South Africa. However, countries near the Siberian region, like China and South Korea, due to low transportation costs, are the highest importers of coal from the country.

– Russia is exporting substantial amounts of coal to China, which is estimated to be around 32.8 million tons in 2019, yet there remains significant potential for a boost in exports in the forecast period. Similarly, South Korea imported approximately 28.3 million tons of coal in 2019.

– The world’s largest coal-producing country, Russia, plans to increase its output and exports over the forecast period with an increasing number of mines being opened. Mining of coal in Russia increased by 1%, to 436992 thousand tons, in 2019 from 432654.2 thousand tons, in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Coal market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Coal Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353504/europe-coal-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Europe Coal Industry:

Europe Coal Market Sales Overview.

Europe Coal Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Europe Coal Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Europe Coal Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Europe Coal Market Analysis by Application.

Europe Coal Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Coal market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Coal market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Coal market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Coal market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Europe Coal market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected].com | [email protected]