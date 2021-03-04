Europe Biobanks Market In-deep Analysis and Healthcare Experts Review Report Outlook – 2025; Qiagen, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Hamilton Company

The Europe Biobanks Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Europe Biobanks report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Europe Biobanks report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Biobanks Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Biobanks Market: Qiagen, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Hamilton Company, BioCision, Tecan Trading AG., Biovault, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Charles River, VWR International, LLC, and others.

Europe Biobanks Market Overview:

Stem cell practices are on the rise in European countries and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Several advancements have been made in regenerative medicine through stem cell technology over the past decade. Thus, it has become one of the vital treatment methods for diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, cancer, and rare genetic diseases. To benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved in Biobanks. The European Science Foundation (ESF) has been an active player in advancements made in stem cell and regenerative medicine research and in providing new treatments for incurable diseases and opportunities. With the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies, there have been a larger number of parents, who choose umbilical cord banks for their children. Biobanks not only aid in the therapies for genetic diseases, but also in medical research on rare genetic disorders. However, other factors such as rising burden of chronic diseases and R&D funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations are also expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Alarm Monitoring Systems Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on Equipment, it is segmented into cryogenic storage system, alarm monitoring systems and other equipments. Stem cell banking is considered as one of the most promising and emerging fields. The cryogenic storage systems, freezers, refrigerators, and all other storage devices in a biobank require continuous monitoring of various processes. This is effectively done only with an alarm monitoring system. Alarms are used at various stages, from filling to continuous monitoring of temperature. Hence, with advancements in technology and the rising adoption of automated storage systems, there is high demand for automated alarm monitoring devices, which is expected to fuel the market growth.

