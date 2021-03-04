Europe Aviation Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Saab AB, Airbus SAS, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Dassult Aviation SA

The report titled “Europe Aviation Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Aviation market is expected to register a CAGR of around 2%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353556/europe-aviation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Europe Aviation Market: –Saab AB, Airbus SAS, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Dassult Aviation SA, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Textron Inc., Daher

Industry News and Developments:

– Due to the increasing pressure from the current government in the United States for NATO members to achieve their defense expenditure target (2% of GDP), several countries in Europe plan to increase their defense budget allocation in the coming years. It is estimated that a major share of the allocation is expected to be for the development of future military combat jets.

– The growing preference of people opting for charter and private jets to reduce their travel time is driving the general aviation market in Europe.

– However, with the COVID-19 pandemic around the world in the year 2019-2020, the air traffic was severely reduced, prompting major commercial airlines to ground their entire fleet and cancel orders of new aircraft restraining the growth of the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

The Commercial Aviation Segment had the Highest Market Share in 2019

The Commercial Aviation segment had the highest market share in the year 2019. Some of the factors driving the growth of the segment are the growth of low-cost carriers, growth in disposable income, and a rise in economic activities around Europe. In 2019, 2.43 billion passengers traveled by air in the European region, which is a 3.2 % increase as compared to 2018. Major European airports like London-Heathrow airport, Paris-CDG, Frankfurt airport, Amsterdam-Schiphol, Madrid Adolfo Suarez airport, Barcelona airport, Munich airport, Rome-Fiumicino airport witnessed a huge surge in air passengers in 2019. Ryanair, Lufthansa Group, International Airlines Group, Air France-KLM, EasyJet, and Aeroflot Group are some major commercial airlines in Europe, which offers international and domestic flights. Moreover, commercial airlines are investing heavily in modernization and expansion of their existing fleet by procurement of new fuel-efficient aircraft, for instance, in July 2019, Air France-KLM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 60 A220-300 aircraft to modernize its fleet and in December 2019, Air France-KLM Group ordered additional ten widebody Airbus A350-900s.

United Kingdom Held a Major Share in the Europe Aviation Market in 2019

In the European Aviation Market, the United Kingdom currently accounts for a major share in terms of revenue. The United Kingdom has some of the busiest international airports in Europe like London-Heathrow airport, Gatwick airport, Manchester airport, Stansted airport, Luton airport, etc. In 2019, 80 million air passengers traveled through London-Heathrow airport, making it the busiest airport in Europe. Moreover, to meet the increasing air passenger traffic, commercial airlines are procuring new aircraft to expand their fleet and to replace aging aircraft, for instance, in February 2019, UK based commercial airline, International Airlines Group, announced plans to purchase up to 44 Boeing 777x aircraft, including 18 orders and 24 options. Apart from commercial aviation, the United Kingdom government had invested heavily in the modernization of its fighter aircraft fleet. The Royal air force and Royal Navy are planning to procure 138 Lockheed Martin F-35B STOVL aircraft, out of which 17 aircraft were delivered in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Aviation market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Aviation Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353556/europe-aviation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Europe Aviation Industry:

Europe Aviation Market Sales Overview.

Europe Aviation Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Europe Aviation Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Europe Aviation Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Europe Aviation Market Analysis by Application.

Europe Aviation Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Aviation market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Aviation market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Aviation market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Aviation market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Europe Aviation market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]