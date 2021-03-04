Europe Aviation Fuel Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – PJSC Gazprom, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The report titled “Europe Aviation Fuel Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Aviation Fuel market is expected to register a CAGR of around 14%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353426/europe-aviation-fuel-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Europe Aviation Fuel Market: –PJSC Gazprom, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Neste Oyj, and others

Industry News and Developments:

– With increasing connectivity globally and decreasing airfares, the commercial sector is expected to dominate the Europe aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

– The European Commission is aiming to increase the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to 40% by 2040 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative is expected to create significant opportunities in the aviation fuel market.

– With the largest market size in Europe, Russia is leading the market in the region and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Market Overview:

The increasing number of air passengers, on account of the cheaper airfare in recent times, stronger economic conditions, and increasing disposable income are among the major driving factors for the market. Efforts to increase the share of biofuels in the aviation sector is also driving the market considerably. However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 tremendously affected the consumption of aviation fuel. With the closure of international and domestic airlines to curb the spread of the virus, the demand for aviation fuel is expected to decline during the pandemic.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Sector to Dominate the Market

– Commercial aviation includes operating scheduled and non-scheduled aircraft, which involves commercial air transportation of passengers or cargo. The commercial segment is one of the largest consumers of aviation fuel, and it accounts for a quarter of total operating expenditure for an airline operator.

– Air transportation of passengers in European countries is increasing considerably. Germany reported around 227 million passengers’ transportation by air in 2019.

– Air transport is a critical economic activity in the United Kingdom, accounting for about 4.5% of the UK’s GDP in 2018 (IATA). The country has the largest air connectivity in Europe, which grew by 36% between 2013 and 2018 (IATA).

– In 2019, the total number of passengers carried by commercial airlines rose to around 4.54 billion, which was 5.58% higher than the previous years. Europe accounted for 26.4% of the total world aviation traffic in 2018.

Russia to Dominate the Market

– In 2019, Russia’s airlines collectively carried a record number of 128.12 million passengers, registering a 10.2% growth, as compared to the previous year (Federal Air Transport Agency, Russia).

– The Russian Air Force is expected to have more than 4,000 aircraft, and the country worked on a military modernization program, which was funded by rapidly increasing military spending, driving the demand of aviation fuel in the defense sector.

– Moreover, 55 new Su-57 combat aircraft were expected to be introduced by 2020, with deliveries of the aircraft expected to be starting by the end of this year. Hence, the increase in air force planes is expected to drive the aviation fuel market growth during the forecast period.

– According to Boeing, Russia and other CIS nations would require a total of 1,300 aircraft in the next two decades, owing to the increasing air passengers and air connectivity. With the expected increase in aircraft, the market is likely to grow significantly.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Aviation Fuel market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353426/europe-aviation-fuel-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Europe Aviation Fuel Industry:

Europe Aviation Fuel Market Sales Overview.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market Analysis by Application.

Europe Aviation Fuel Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Aviation Fuel market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Europe Aviation Fuel market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Aviation Fuel market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Europe Aviation Fuel market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Europe Aviation Fuel market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]