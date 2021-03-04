Europe Automotive Bearing Market 2021 Precise Outlook – NSK Ltd, Myonic GmbH, JTEKT Corporation

The report titled “Europe Automotive Bearing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Europe Automotive Bearing market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.3%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Europe Automotive Bearing Market: –NSK Ltd, Myonic GmbH, JTEKT Corporation, NTN Bearing Corporation, SKF, and NTN Bearings

Industry News and Developments:

For instance, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new transmission bearing with low friction, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK acquired a 2.5-generation high-performance taper-roller hub unit bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, like pickup trucks, large SUVs, and commercial vehicles.

Schaeffler is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and is in the bearing business since 1946, developing both rolling bearings, plain spherical bearings, plain bearings, and also bearings for the automotive industry. The company’s automotive division offers bearing solutions in transmissions and chassis. The company’s industrial division offers rolling and plain bearings and additional maintenance products, linear technology, monitoring systems, and direct drive technology.

Market Overview:

Germany is the leader as a producer and an exporter of bearing part; as a result, it is a dominant market in bearing production in Europe. Many high-end bearing components are manufactured across Europe with manufacturing plants in countries France, Italy, Romania, Slovakia and Poland showing a positive growth.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Bearing Holds the Largest Market Share by Product Type

Automotive bearing is on the rise amongst bearing manufacturers, owing to the expansion of the automobile industry. Although, there tremendous competition in the market, resulting in taking manufacturers to focus more on improving their rolling element bearing products.

Wheel bearings tend to wear out after performing thousands of miles. Both the perpetual revolution of the wheels and the vehicle’s weight result in wearing out of wheel bearings, making the wheels unable to roll effectively.

In 2019, the automotive industry saw numerous developments of new rolling element bearings. Newer car models offer sealed units to keep the bearings away from dust, dirt, debris, and prevent contamination and reduce premature wear are in rising. However, it also limits servicing, cleaning, and greasing of bearing, which was accessible in the older model.

Germany Dominates the European Automotive Bearing Market

Investments in specific heat treatment to control tempering and quenching is mandatory check-in in the region. Methods like Supercooling may also be a requirement in colder European counties. The Grade for preference in Europe for castings differs, however high-strength Grade such as 250 (BS EN1561:1997) cast iron is often desirable, and for forge-rolled rings, SAE 52100 and 100Cr6 are the normal grades for bearing steel.

Although the import of bearing components is expected to slow down in the coming years, to tackle the problem, Europe on European imports of bearing parts from third countries is levied by 8%. Countries like Turkey and South America benefit from a 0% tariff rates under the Generalized System of Preferences or through bilateral arrangements.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Europe Automotive Bearing market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Europe Automotive Bearing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

