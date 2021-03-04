Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epstein Barr virus (EBV), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Epstein Barr virus (EBV) Disease Understanding

Epstein Barr virus (EBV) is a member of the Herpesviridae family and is a ubiquitous pathogen that is persistently harbored by people throughout the world. EBV is the major cause of infectious mononucleosis and is associated with several malignancies including nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, and lymphoma after organ or stem cell transplant.

Primary infection with EBV is more frequent during childhood and causes mild disease. The disease is typically asymptomatic in 20-80% of individuals by the age of 2-3 years. When uninfected teenagers and young adults are exposed to EBV, approximately 30-70% develop infectious mononucleosis (IM) and other EBV associated diseases. There are two types of EBV: type I and type II, also known as Type A and B. These two genotypes were distinguished based on the differences in the EBNA-2 gene. Additionally, Epstein Barr virus Type I and II can further be subtyped into different EBV strains. The genetic variability between the different EBV strains is thought to occur due to the nature of the EBV life cycle within the lymphocytes. Also, there are many studies in the literature focusing on investigating the genetic variability of the EBV strains trying to correlate this variability to the geographic areas and the disease outcomes. Primary EBV infection or reactivation in the immunocompromised host (particularly those post-hematopoietic stem cell transfer or solid organ transfer) may present as a life-threatening disease characterized by fever, lymphadenopathy, mononucleosis-like syndrome, central nervous system (CNS) disease/myelitis, pneumonia, sepsis-like syndrome, and PTLD.

EBV is an oncogenic virus and continued to attract considerable attention worldwide, primarily due to its oncogenic properties and its association with several human malignancies, including Burkitts lymphoma (BL), nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD), Hodgkins lymphoma (HL) and gastric carcinoma (GC). A detailed understanding of the risk factors or causes of cancer is of paramount importance for any future prevention strategies.

Epstein Barr virus (EBV) Epidemiology

The Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology segmented as the Total Diagnosed cases of EBV Infectious Mononucleosis, Total Incident cases of EBV+ Cancers, Total Incident cases of EBV+ PTLD. The report includes the scenario of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country Wise- Epstein Barr virus (EBV) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

– Total diagnosed cases of EBV+ Infectious mononucleosis in the 7MM were assessed to be 524,537 in 2020; whereas the EBV+ Cancers and PTLD were reported to be 45,341 for the year 2020.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the highest population of Epstein Barr virus (EBV). In 2020, the total diagnosed cases of EBV Lymphoma such as the Burkitt lymphoma (BL), Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is are 1,555 and 9,548 respectively. The EBV-cancer such as Gastric carcinoma (GC) cases were 27,619, and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) cases were 2,197 for the year 2020.

– Among the EU5 countries, Among EU5 countries, Germany accounted highest cases of EBV Infectious Mononucleosis i.e., 72,971 in 2020, and EBV+ Cancers and PTLD cases were 4,063.

Scope of the Report

– Epstein Barr virus (EBV) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns

– Epstein Barr virus (EBV) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

– The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Epstein Barr virus (EBV)

– The report provides the segmentation of the Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology by incident Cases of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) in 7MM

Report Highlights

– 11-Year Forecast of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Cases of Epstein Barr virus (EBV)

KOL- Views

We interview KOLs, and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population about Epstein Barr virus (EBV)?

– What are the key findings of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients of Epstein Barr virus (EBV) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

– What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Epstein Barr virus (EBV)?

– What are the currently available treatments for Epstein Barr virus (EBV)?

The highest incidence of symptomatic IM occurs between the ages of 15 and 24 years. Overall, the incidence in the United States is roughly 500 cases per 100,000 persons per year (Luzuriaga & Sullivan, 2010). There are no obvious annual cycles or seasonal changes in incidence, and there is no apparent predisposition based on sex. IM is most common in populations with many young adults nearby, such as college students. Approximately 30-75% of first-year college students are seropositive for EBV. Each additional year, another 10-20% of students will become infected.

The recent Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors -GBD-2020 Study examined the burden of EBV-attributed malignancies using the most up-to-date and reliable data. Khan et al. (2020) estimated the global and regional burden of EBV-attributed malignancies such as BL, HL, NPC, and GC from 1990 to 2017. This is the first study of its kind to quantitate the global and regional incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life-years of EBV-attributed malignancies by age, sex, geographical region, and social demographic index. In 2017, there were 1.442?million incident cases and 973,000 deaths from BL, HL, NPC, and GC, contributing to 22.958 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs). The overall global burden of EBV-attributed fraction of these four malignancies contributed to over 265,000 (18%) of the incident cases, 164,000 (17%) deaths, and 4.6?million (20%) of DALYs

